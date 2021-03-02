Bike rider killed after crashing motorbike into parked truck in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

An 18 year old motorbike driver has been killed after ploughing his bike into the back of a parked truck. The Pattaya News reports that the incident took place at the weekend, in the eastern province of Chon Buri.

Emergency workers arrived at the scene in the Baan Suan sub-district to find Sahapat Tippuang with serious head injuries. It’s understood the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but it came off in the course of the accident. The motorbike was severely damaged.

The 19 year old truck driver, Akkaradet Sangprach, says he had pulled over to the side of the road to check directions for where he was going.

“I was heading from Samut Prakan to a temple in the Mueang Chonburi district. I got lost before I stopped on the side of the road to look up directions on my GPS unit. While I was researching how to get to the temple in Chon Buri, Mr. Sahapat crashed into the back of my pickup truck.”

Police are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

