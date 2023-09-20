Elon Musk’s Thai-landed ambitions: High-voltage investment opportunities on the horizon

Picture courtesy of Thansettakij

Business magnate Elon Musk is set to discuss potential investment opportunities in Thailand with the Thai delegation via a teleconference. This news was shared by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is currently attending the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

The prime minister revealed that the Thai government is seeking to attract foreign investors and will be meeting executives from major corporations such as Microsoft, Google, and Tesla.

“Elon Musk has now accepted an invitation to attend talks with the Thai government’s delegation via teleconference.”

Notably, high-profile executives from Microsoft, BlackRock, JP Morgan, and Estee Lauder have also accepted invitations to these talks.

The Thai delegation aims to showcase the diverse investment opportunities available in Thailand. The prime minister highlighted the country’s medical care services as a potential area of interest for investors.

Prior to his trip to New York, PM Srettha posted on Twitter about his intentions to present a refreshed image of Thailand to the world. His focus includes driving actions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting international cooperation to tackle global challenges such as climate change, and exploring collaborations with public and private stakeholders, reported Bangkok Post.

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke added that the 61 year old prime minister will engage with national leaders, heads of international organisations, and other influential individuals at various levels. His itinerary includes delivering Thailand’s national statement during the UNGA78 general debate and participating in an SDG summit. He will also discuss ways of mobilising finance and investments to achieve the SDG goals, which are among the nation’s top priorities.

PM Srettha will also participate in a high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative, reinforcing Thailand’s commitment to addressing climate change and environmental issues.

As the ASEAN coordinator for sustainable development, Thailand will co-host an event on Fostering Partnership for Our Common Future: Enhancing Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships to Accelerate the SDGs in ASEAN.

PM Srettha will deliver opening remarks at the event and a statement at the Climate Ambition Summit.

Follow us on :













The prime minister’s schedule also includes meetings with the US-ASEAN Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.