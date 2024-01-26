Thailand anticipates scorching summer with temperatures up to 44.5°C

Photo courtesy of iStock

Thailand is bracing for an intense summer this year, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasting that temperatures could soar to a sweltering 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The summer season, which is expected to start towards the end of February and last until the end of May, is predicted to be unusually severe, with temperatures rising 1-1.5 degrees above the average. Additionally, rainfall is anticipated to be 30% less than normal, which could exacerbate the already challenging conditions.

The summer of 2024 is set to begin later than usual, around the fourth week of February, delayed by approximately one to two weeks. During this period, the nation is poised to experience widespread heatwaves, with the highest temperatures predicted to range between 43.0 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, particularly from mid-March to early May. However, scattered thundershowers are expected to provide some relief from the relentless heat.

Temperatures in upper Thailand are likely to average between 36.0 and 37.0 degrees Celsius, which is higher than the typical average of 35.4 degrees Celsius. This marks a significant increase from the previous year’s summer average of 35.8 degrees Celsius and an expected decrease in rainfall by 30%.

Every summer, Thailand experiences seasonal storms, characterised by thunderstorms and strong winds, and occasionally, hail. These conditions can cause considerable damage to life, property, and agricultural productivity.

Given the inadequate rainfall for various needs, including domestic and agricultural, especially in drought-prone areas outside the irrigation zones, the public is urged to use water sparingly and prepare for these conditions.

Temperature fluctuations

In upper Thailand, hot weather is prevalent during the day from late February to March, accompanied by dense fog in some areas. However, the northern and northeastern regions continue to experience cooler mornings due to a high-pressure system from China, which will weaken from mid-March until early May.

The presence of occasional low-pressure systems caused by the heat will cover upper Thailand, and the southeast or southern winds will bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand, leading to generally hot and extremely hot conditions in many areas, reported KhaoSod.

As the season transitions into mid-to-late May, the weather will become more unpredictable, with increased thunderstorms due to the southeast or southern winds covering upper Thailand, which will then shift to the southwest monsoon over the southern region. The Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will experience high waves, with the Andaman Sea reaching 2-3 meters in height and the Gulf of Thailand 1-2 meters, influenced by the southwest monsoon.

In the southern region, from late February to late April, easterly or southeasterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand and the south, resulting in scattered thunderstorms, accounting for 20-30% of the area. Wind waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea reach approximately 1 metre.

Later, from mid-May onwards, rainfall intensifies, particularly on the western side of the south, where precipitation covers 60-80% of the area. Some areas experience heavy rainfall, and wind waves in the Andaman Sea become stronger, reaching 2-3 metres at times. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves reach 1-2 metres due to the influence of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the southern region.

Caution

The public is cautioned against wildfires and forest fires during this hot season, as conditions are favourable for their occurrence. People should be vigilant in their use of fuel for various activities. The health risks associated with prolonged exposure to extreme heat, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, are also a concern. Citizens are advised to avoid long periods in excessively hot environments and to ensure their families are prepared to cope with the extreme heat conditions.

The full report on Thailand’s summer weather forecast for the year 2024 is available for those interested in learning more about the expected climate conditions. Stay updated on the Thailand weather news with The Thaiger.