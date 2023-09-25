Stormy skies ahead: TMD warns of widespread rain havoc

Photo: Anandu Vinod/ Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a storm warning today, with torrential rain predicted across 41 provinces, including Bangkok. Some 60% of these regions are expected to be significantly affected. The public is urged to remain vigilant for possible flash floods and forest runoffs.

The weather warning for the next 24 hours indicates the remnants of a storm sweeping across the lower north, upper central, and northeastern regions of Thailand, merging with a depression over the central part of the South China Sea. This, coupled with the southwestern monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand, is of moderate strength.

This weather pattern means that Thailand continues to experience thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall in certain areas of the eastern and western coasts of the southern region. The public in these areas is advised to beware of dangers from heavy rain, which may cause sudden flooding and forest runoffs. Precautions should also be taken when travelling through areas with thunderstorms as per the storm warning.

For the Andaman Sea, waves are predicted to reach 1 to 2 metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres. The Gulf of Thailand is also expected to see waves about 1 metre high, with waves more than 2 metres high in areas with thunderstorms. Marine operators in these areas are urged to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms during this period.

In the meantime, a low-pressure area over the central part of the South China Sea has intensified into a depression. It is expected to make landfall in central Vietnam from September 25 to 26 and will weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area. It will then move across Thailand along the storm trough from September 26 to 29. This pattern will cause heavy rainfall in many areas in the north, northeast, east, and central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the south.

For the weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, the northern region will have 20% of the area with thunderstorms, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. The lowest temperature will be 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature will be 34 to 37 degrees Celsius. Winds will be variable at a speed of 5 to 15 km/h.

In the northeastern region, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, mainly in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The lowest temperature will be 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature will be 33 to 36 degrees Celsius. Winds will be variable at a speed of 10 to 20 km/h.

In the central region, 30% of the area will experience thunderstorms, mainly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram provinces. The lowest temperature will be 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature will be 34 to 37 degrees Celsius. Winds will be variable at a speed of 10 to 20 km/h.

In the eastern region, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, and some places will have heavy rain, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The lowest temperature will be 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature will be 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. The winds will be southwesterly at a speed of 15 to 35 km/h. The sea will have waves 1 to 2 metres high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will be more than 2 metres high.

In the southern region (east coast), 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkhla, and Yala provinces. The lowest temperature will be 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature will be 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. The winds will be southwesterly at a speed of 15 to 35 km/h. The sea will have waves 1 to 2 metres high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will be more than 2 metres high reported KhaoSod.

In the southern region (west coast), 70% of the area will experience thunderstorms, and some places will have heavy rain, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. The lowest temperature will be 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature will be 31 to 32 degrees Celsius. The winds will be southwesterly at a speed of 15 to 35 km/h. The sea will have waves 1 to 2 metres high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will be more than 2 metres high.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms. The lowest temperature will be 25 to 26 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature will be 33 to 34 degrees Celsius. Winds will be variable at a speed of 10 to 20 km/h.

The weather situation today is serious, with the TMD warning of a storm with torrential rain affecting 41 provinces.

