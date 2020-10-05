Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency | The Thaiger

Visa
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
Thailand is now taking applications for permanent residency from now until December 30, 2020. The number of expats who can apply is capped at 100 per nationality plus 50 stateless individuals. But permanent residency isn’t easy to get in Thailand and applicants need to speak Thai. Local blogger Richard Barrow posted on Facebook saying he tried applying a few years ago, but he wasn’t accepted. He says he will apply again this year and could use some advice on how to get accepted.
Richard recommends visiting the website Thai Citizenship, which is run by Chris Larkin, a citizen in both Thailand and Australia.
Here’s the main qualifications for permanent residency:
- Hold a Thai work permit for at least 3 consecutive years.
- Work for the current company for at least 1 year.
- Earn an annual income of at least 80,000 baht per month for at least 2 years, or have filed a tax return for an annual income of 100,000 baht for at least 2 consecutive years.
Applicants will also need the proper documents to file an application. The Thai Immigration has copies of the documents on its website. Here's the documents applicants need:
- TM.9 application form
- Form of personal information sheet
- Health certificate from a government hospital
- Map of residence and place of work form
- Salary certificate
- Letter of employment to the Department of Labour
It costs 7,600 baht to file an application. If it’s approved, the residency permit costs 191,400 baht. The permit costs 95,700 baht for spouses and children of those with a residence or who are Thai citizens.
If the application goes through, the applicant will then go through an interview at immigration with a panel of around 7 to 10 officials. Chris calls it a 5 to 10 minute “semi-formal chit-chat” were the applicants talks (in Thai) about themselves and why they want to remain in Thailand (The Thaiger was doing ok up to that part).
If immigration accepts the application, then it goes through what Chris describes as the Ministry of Interior “Black Hole.” He says the process is more “obscure” and approval is at the discretion of the Minister of Interior. In the past, the process took years, but he says recently it has been a lot faster.
Here are the benefits of permanent residency…
- You are granted to stay permanently. In other way, you don’t need to apply for an extension of stay anymore
- You will receive a certificate of alien registration
- You will be able to have your name in a House Book (Ta Bian Ban) not a yellow one, a blue one
- You can enter in the same counter as Thai citizens for immigration passport control for arrival or departure
- A child whose both parents are permanent residents in Thailand must be granted Thai citizenship
- You will be able to buy a condominium in Thailand without transferring money from abroad
- You will be able to apply for citizenship 5 years after your name is registered in a blue ta bian ban
- Able to become director of a Public Thai company
- And you will be exempted of notification of your address every 90 days
To file an application…
…go to a local immigration office.
If in Bangkok, go to: Sub-division 1,Immigration Division 1, The Government Complex Commemorating His Majesty The King’s 80th Birthday Anniversary,5th December, B.E. 2550 (2007), Building B, 2nd Floor, Counter D, 120 Moo 3, Chaengwattana Road, Thungsonghong Sub-District, Bangkok, 10210.
Thailand
Continuous rainfall expected throughout Thailand this week
Continuous rainfall is expected throughout parts of Thailand this week with the potential for flash floods in some areas – after all, it is the wet season and, statistically, October is the wettest month of the year. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning saying an active low pressure cell in the South China Sea is likely to form a depression and will drift westwards to the upper Gulf of Thailand by Friday. The department says those in risky areas in the North and Northeast provinces should beware of potentially severe conditions, including flooding and wind damage.
More heavy rain is also expected in the southern provinces as the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and Gulf of Thailand, intensifies from Tuesday to Friday, according to the department.
“Waves in both the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are predicted to be strong and reach 2 to 4 metres high and over 4 metres high during thunderstorms.”
“Ships should proceed with caution during the week and stay away from thundershowers.”
The department recommends small boats be docked until Sunday when the rain and wind ease up.
Phuket
Phuket man shoots himself in the head in suspected suicide
A 47 year old Phuket man has shot himself dead, in what police suspect is a case of suicide. Nation Thailand reports that Kittichai Musiksong’s body was found on a couch at a property in the Taladyai sub-district. He had a bullet wound to his right temple and a blank gun model was found on the floor.
The blank gun contained a live bullet, with officials saying the dead man may have modified the weapon to take live ammunition so that he could shoot himself with it.
“Blank guns can normally fire blanks only and are generally used for practice or as a prop in movie shooting.”
The dead man’s sister says he called her to say he’d been fighting with his wife. As they were saying goodbye, Kittichai asked his sister to take care of things. Following the call, the sister called the man’s wife.
“I called his wife to ask what was going on, but she said Kittichai had not come to their home in Wichit sub-district since Saturday and suspected that he had gone back to his old house, where he was found dead.”
A police investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the suspected suicide. The dead man’s body has been sent for an autopsy.
Central Thailand
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
A mother and daughter in the central province of Nonthaburi, just west of central Bangkok, are being forced to sell their home in an attempt to get away from their neighbour’s incessant singing. Thai Residents reports that 50 year old Somthop, and her 25 year old daughter, Kanchana, are now advertising the fact that the property “comes with a free singer”.
Their neighbour, 41 year old Saksit, runs a food business from his home, but when he has no customers he likes to sing and play his guitar. He says his music makes him happy and claims no other neighbours have complained, adding that food delivery drivers have praised his singing voice.
He claims the issues with Somthop and her daughter began a year ago, when the women purchased a new speaker and turned it up full. When he asked them to lower the volume so as to not bother his pregnant wife, a row started, and, well, things have been tetchy between the neighbours since. Saksit says he plans to enter a singing competition next year and has prepared 51 songs in anticipation. He took part in a 2019 competition, but failed to progress, blaming that on the wrong song choice.
Meanwhile, Somthop and Kanchana say they’ve filed a police report against the neighbour twice and, while the police have tried to mediate, the singing goes on, and on, and on.
The women have resorted to advertising the fact that a singer will be thrown in for free with the sale of their home.
“The house comes with a free singer with the ability to play the guitar non-stop, no one can sleep.”
