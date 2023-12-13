Young transport worker dies in tragic roadside accident in Lampang

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident has taken a young private transport company worker’s life as he collided with an electricity pole on a roadside, his body flung into the dark forest, unseen by passersby. The incident occurred at 8.45pm yesterday. Natthanan Kamsan, Deputy Investigator at Khelang Nakhon Police Station, Lampang Province, was alerted about a motorcyclist’s fatal collision with an electricity pole along the Lampang-Chiang Mai road, near Ban Rai Santisuk, Moo 11, Pong San Thong, Mueang Lampang. Responding to the alert, he coordinated with forensic doctors from Lampang Hospital and Lampang Rescue Association to investigate the accident site.

On arrival, they found a toppled Honda Wave motorcycle by the roadside, its front destroyed and its front wheel distorted. Near the light pole, traces of blood and signs of collision were detected. The victim, a 27 year old private transport company employee from Nam Cho, Mae Tha, Lampang, was found lifeless at the roadside, reported KhaoSod.

Local witnesses stated they had only noticed the fallen motorcycle with no sight of the rider and after an hour, reported to 191. It’s speculated that the victim lost control, hit the pole with high impact, and was thrown into the dark, unnoticed roadside. The body was transported to the hospital, and the investigation is underway following legal procedures.

