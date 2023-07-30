Long holiday sees spike in road accidents, authorities urge caution

Picture courtesy of ท้องทุ่ง บ้านนา Facebook

During the initial day of Thailand’s extended holiday period, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) reported nearly 2,000 people were injured in road accidents, with 22 fatalities recorded.

The information was announced yesterday by Deputy National Police Chief and Commander of RTP’s Traffic Police Operation Centre, General Roy Ingkapairote. He indicated a sharp increase in traffic offences due to an influx of road traffic from towns and cities to the provinces, which occurs annually during the long holiday weekend. This year that weekend stretches from July 28 to August 2.

According to Gen. Roy, July 28 alone had 1,871 injuries and 22 deaths with the majority of incidents attributed to speeding, closely followed by drowsiness, abrupt lane changes, and overtaking other vehicles dangerously. He further appealed to drivers to ensure that their vehicle is in good condition and they are knowledgeable about their road route to prevent accidents during increased holiday traffic.

Moreover, police records showed that 157 drivers were apprehended for drink-driving on Friday. RTP’s National Police Chief Office Commander, Lt. Gen. Nithithorn Chintakanon, reaffirmed that the legal blood alcohol level in Thailand is 50 milligrammes per decilitre (mg/dL). Anyone found to exceed this limit during breathalyser tests will be charged with drunk driving, reported Bangkok Post.

Underage drivers without a valid driver’s licence who possess an alcohol/breath concentration of more than 20 mg/dL, are to be penalised. Lt. Gen. Nithithorn warned that first-time violators could face up to a year of imprisonment, or a fine ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 baht. Repeat offenders, those who fail to abide by the law within two years of their initial conviction, might incur fines ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 baht and will be required to attend court proceedings.

Follow us on :













The state-owned Transport Co announced that they shuttled more than 58,000 people back to their hometowns from Bangkok on July 28 on over 1,000 inter-provincial buses. Transport Co’s president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit foresees an estimated 3,964 road journeys to be made back to the capital on August 2, accommodating around 50,735 passengers on nearly 8,000 rides, tallying a total of 109,624 trips over the long holiday.

Sanyalux assured that no commuter would be left stranded at bus stations or coach stops on their return journey. He anticipates residents starting to travel back from their holiday to the city on August 2-3 and for this, Transport Co has arranged for its fleet of vans and buses to provide about 3,500 rides per day, serving an estimated 35,000 passengers on the road each day. To combat the surge in passenger numbers, the Transport Co has sought assistance from the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority and Taxi Association to offer connections at the capital’s five primary bus terminals.