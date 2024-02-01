Pattaya’s high-speed car crash triggers explosion and blackout

Picture courtesy of เรารักพัทยา Facebook

Pattaya witnessed a catastrophic event last night at the entrance of Soi Chaiphonwithi 15, as a high-speed car crash triggered an explosion. This near-fatal incident took place around 11pm when a bronze Toyota pickup truck, bearing Bangkok number plates, slammed into a high-voltage electric pole. The impact ignited a fire, posing a severe threat to the surrounding area.

Responding to the emergency, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rescue teams promptly reached the location in Nongprue, Banglamung, Chon Buri. The scene was a blaze of fire and a wrecked bronze Toyota pickup truck lay lodged against the flaming high-voltage electric pole.

Virat Thongkham, a 40 year old man, was the driver of the ill-fated vehicle. Having been trapped in the wreckage, he was pulled out by vigilant locals just a few moments before the explosion. The timely action of these local heroes undeniably saved Virat’s life, reported The Pattaya News.

Nongprue Municipality’s firefighters joined the scene following the rescue. They engaged in a fierce battle with the flames for a long 30 minutes. Their relentless efforts, using water trucks, eventually paid off as they extinguished the fire and prevented further disaster. The aftermath was a sight of extensive damage to the vehicle, and the fire had devastated power and communication lines, resulting in a temporary blackout in the nearby vicinity.

Follow us on :













A 40 year old resident, Ong-ard Kwanthong, was among the brave locals who jumped in to rescue the unconscious Virat from the burning vehicle. Recalling the chaotic moment, he shared how he and three others broke the driver’s side window and managed to extract the unconscious man. In what can only be described as a miracle, the vehicle exploded less than a minute after they had pulled him free.

Following the dramatic rescue, the on-site rescue personnel provided initial medical attention to Virat. He was then rushed to Banglamung Hospital for further treatment. As of now, his current condition remains undisclosed.