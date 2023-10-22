Navy officer survives brutal car crash in Pathum Thani, BMW left in ruins

Picture courtesy of matichon

A 25 year old navy officer, racing in his BMW, crashed into a bridge pillar, trapping him in the driver’s seat. His injuries included serious wounds to his buttocks.

Rescue workers rushed to his aid and transported him to a hospital for treatment. The incident occurred today on the inbound Phaholyothin Road in the Prachathipat Subdistrict, Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani Province.

The accident site was near Thanyaluck Institute, about 100 metres away. The bronze BMW with a Bangkok registration plate was severely damaged, from the front bumper to the driver’s door.

The right wheel was dislodged, making it impossible for the driver to exit the vehicle. Volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation in Pathum Thani Province had to use special equipment to cut him out, a process that took approximately 10 minutes, reported KhaoSod.

The injured man was identified as Petty Officer First Class Wichaya (surname withheld), affiliated with the Royal Thai Navy. He sustained a torn wound on his right buttock.

The volunteers administered first aid before handing him over to a Nakhon Rangsit ambulance, which took him to a nearby hospital. The vehicle was found to have collided with a bridge pier, causing it to spin out of control and come to a halt. A tyre from the car was found at the impact point, along with fragments of the vehicle scattered on the road.

Investigating officers captured photographic evidence at the scene before proceeding to further investigate the injured man. They also notified the vehicle’s insurance company and highway department officials to assess the damage.

