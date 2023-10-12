Thailand and Malaysia plan to boost bilateral trade and border growth

Photo taken from Bangkok Post.

Economic collaboration between Thailand and Malaysia is set to amplify, with plans to boost bilateral trade and foster growth along the Thai-Malaysian border. Chai Wacharonke, the government spokesman, revealed these plans following a meeting between Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Malaysian counterpart, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, held at the Malaysian PM’s office in Putrajaya.

During the meeting, a broad array of mutual interests were discussed. PM Srettha emphasised Thailand’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation for the shared growth and prosperity of both nations. Furthermore, he proposed a deeper alliance in the agricultural and food sectors, with an emphasis on halal food products.

In line with their plans to materialise cooperation, both leaders consented to establish a Task Force Group centred around areas of mutual interest, such as tourism. The discussion also explored the potential for a fresh bilateral trade target, considering that Thailand and Malaysia are currently ASEAN‘s top trading partners. Enhancing border connectivity and trade ties are identified as top priorities to bolster trade relations.

The 61 year old Thai prime minister expressed a desire to extend cooperation into the digital economy, green economy, hi-tech sectors, and foreign direct investments. PM Srettha demonstrated a firm resolve to transform southern Thailand and northern Malaysia into a hub of growth for shared benefits.

The Bangkok-born Thai PM also promised to expedite infrastructure projects to improve the connectivity between the two countries, facilitate the transportation of goods and augment people’s travel experiences. He asserted that if both countries collaborated to promote tourism sites along the border, it would greatly enhance the local economy.

PM Srettha affirmed Thailand’s readiness to collaborate closely with Malaysia in strengthening ASEAN and promoting regional peace and prosperity.

Following the meeting, he and his delegation attended a dinner hosted by the Malaysian prime minister. Today, he will journey to Singapore to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and top Singaporean business professionals before heading back to Bangkok later in the day.

