Thai King encourages national prosperity on his 71st birthday

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Yesterday marked the 71st birthday of the King of Thailand, who celebrated the occasion by encouraging all Thais to act in a manner that benefits not only themselves but also others. The speech took place in the grand audience, or ‘Maha Samakhom’, at the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace. The King emphasised that, to achieve national prosperity, the implementation of good and smart governance is mandatory and so is the support from the entire nation.

“I wish that those of you who hold key positions in the main institutions and the people, through wisdom and judgement, set their mind on carrying out tasks that are good and right for themselves and the others. The results of these actions will lead to the prosperity of the nation and peace and happiness of the people.”

In this grand gathering, the King expressed his gratitude for the birthday wishes extended to him by the representatives of royal family members, and senior officials including the parliament president, the prime minister, and the Supreme Court president.

On the occasion of the King’s birthday, the combined military forces celebrated by firing a 21-gun salute. Meanwhile, well-wishers dressed in yellow assembled at various locations across the country to wish the monarch a happy birthday and show their respect.

The deputy government spokesperson, Rachada Dhnadirek, stated that a grand reception, the ‘Samosorn Sannibat’ gala, is being held at the Government House today to honour the King’s birthday.

The King has given the government permission to host this nighttime birthday event, which will be attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana. The event commences at 7pm and will be broadcast live on television.

The event welcomes around 1,888 guest pairs, comprised of political office holders, senior state officials, and foreign diplomats. The deputy spokesperson explained that many agencies came together to pull off the event.

Follow us on :













“The government has put the finishing touches on the grand reception and appreciates the cooperation it received from both state and private sectors, which includes the Fine Arts Department and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.”

To further honour the King’s birthday, the reception will feature a special khon Thai classical masked dance performed by artists from the Bunditpatanasilp Institute of Fine Arts. Live orchestra music will also be provided by Mahidol University’s College of Music, reports The Phuket News.