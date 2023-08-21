Police officer damages woman’s motorcycle, leaves note, pays for repair

Image via Sanook

A 29 year old woman named Supapan was angered when she returned home to find her motorcycle damaged but was pleasantly surprised to discover a letter of responsibility from a local police officer. His sincere gesture has drawn public praise and demonstrated a shining example of accountability within the police force.

The incident occurred at a convenience store opposite the district office of Sainoi, Nonthaburi. Supapan, who works at a department store in Bang Yai, found her motorcycle had been damaged when she returned from work on August 18.

The right mirror was broken, the left indicator light shattered, and scratches marred the front windshield. A closer inspection revealed a note slipped into the storage compartment.

“I am officer Thakdanai from Sainoi Police Station. My police motorcycle fell onto yours, breaking the mirror and indicator light. I will compensate for the damages. Please contact this number or LINE account.”

Supapan said she rode her slightly damaged motorcycle back to her home. Once there, her boyfriend called the number provided. The responsible police officer explained the situation and instructed him to get her motorcycle repaired, promising to bear all repair costs.

Upon getting the repair estimate of 400 baht, Supapan communicated the amount to the officer, who promptly transferred the funds. Later in the evening, she met Officer Thakdanai when he visited a gold shop for inspection near her place. He apologised for the inconvenience caused by the mishap.

Supapan shared the note written by Officer Thakdanai on social media to highlight the commendable actions of one of our dedicated police officers. Expressing her appreciation for Officer Taksadanai’s sense of responsibility and conscience.

“If someone else had caused the damage, I think I would have had to pay for the repairs myself. I park my motorcycle at a spot where many other motorcycles are parked, so it would have been impossible to figure out who did it.”

Officer Thakdanai Maneewan, of the Sainoi Police Station, Nonthaburi, authored the note. He explained he was inspecting a gold shop next to the convenience store when he unintentionally caused the vehicle to fall onto Supapan’s parked motorcycle, resulting in damage. After assessing the damage, the police officer wrote the note, captured a photo of the damage for reference, and left it in the motorcycle’s storage compartment.

Follow us on :













Supapan’s praises spread all over social media, catching Officer Thakdanai by surprise as he rarely checked social media platforms. He found out about the social media attention from his colleagues.

After learning the full details from Officer Thakdanai, the director of Sainoi police station, who acknowledged the positive aspect brought up by the accident, decided to cover the full repair cost of the damaged motorcycle as a token of encouragement and responsibility towards the subordinate officer assigned with the duty.