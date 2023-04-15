Phuket kitchen staffer stabs colleague to death

Photo by The Phuket Express.

A Phuket kitchen staffer stabbed his colleague to death in the car park of a well-known hotel in Cherng Talay on Thursday, The Phuket Express and The Phuket News reported last night. The suspect, 20 year old Sarayut stabbed 23 year old Roongroj, in the stomach.

Cherng Talay Police rushed to the scene after being informed of the incident at around 4.30pm. Upon arriving at the kitchen, the police found Roongroj with severe wounds, with blood stains on the floor. Roongroj was rushed to Thalang Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The officers arrested Sarayut at a parking area in front of the hotel, and recovered a 15-inch knife from him. He was taken into custody at the Cherng Talay Police Station, and presented with the preliminary charge of murder.

Police believe the incident was caused by an ongoing conflict between the two men. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

So far this month, a few people have been stabbed to death in Thailand.

Follow us on :













On April 7, a Thai man stabbed his wife to death in the central Lopburi province, before attempting to commit suicide by driving his Chevrolet pickup truck into the Chao Phraya River in Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya province. However, the killer was saved by one of his relatives who happened to be fishing at the riverbank.

On April 2, an Australian man was stabbed to death at his resort in the southern Krabi province. The victim, 57 year old Peter [surname withheld] of Australian nationality, was fatally stabbed in the beach bar area of his own resort. Peter was stabbed with a sharp knife in the right side of his ribs, puncturing through his lung. His right arm was also stabbed in several places. Police said the suspect came to the resort to discuss his wife’s severance pay after she was dismissed from her position, and expected that he was angered by the amount of money his wife received after being let go.