Police bust sex trafficking ring using minors in local karaoke shop

Picture courtesy of Nation TV.

A karaoke shop in Nong Chai Si was raided by the Buriam Police today, following an investigation run by Jiraphop Phuridech on sex trafficking. The joint investigation with Buriam Provincial Police, Wivut Chaiaanghar, and Phumin Pumphantmuang, Deputy Provincial Police, led to the shocking discovery of a minor being exploited for sex trafficking.

When the search was conducted at the Nong Ying Karaoke shop in Nong Chai Si, Nong Hong, Buriram Province, an undercover operation revealed that the owner used minors as employees to serve food at the tables; furthermore, the staff was being offered to customers for sexual services. For each instance of a sexual service rendered, the shopkeeper would keep a commission of 300 baht (US$9).

An undercover officer was shocked to discover that a waiter who appeared to be under 18 was involved. As an immediate response, officers arrested a 17 year old employee, pseudonym A, and the owner, Supharat (last name withheld) was then also, arrested. Six severe charges were levelled against Supharat, including using a person less than 18 years of age for prostitution, trafficking in persons by profiteering from the prostitution of an individual less than 18 years old and operating an establishment without permission, reported KhaoSod.

The mother of the 17 year old employee, referred to as B, was shocked to hear about what took place in the shop. She assumed her daughter was simply doing everyday kitchen chores, washing dishes, and serving food. She shared her remorse, specifying she would never have consented for her daughter to work there if she had known about the sexually explicit transactions being performed on the premises.

Police subsequently issued a caution to the public, urging parents and guardians to be attentive and routinely check on their wards’ behaviour patterns. Particularly, they were asked to prevent their children from going to service business premises or areas where their children could be exploited, which might result in endangering the kids.

For anyone eager to disclose more information, Inspector Krisada Palaylahar has made himself available at 097-197-9899. The public can report tips to the Division to Suppress Human Trafficking, located at 1106 Phahonyothin Road, Jom Phol subdistrict, Chatuchak district, Bangkok, 10900, on the hotline 1191, or Facebook page กองบังคับการปราบปรามการค้ามนุษย์.