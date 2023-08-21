Ex-army officer arrested for exploiting underage girls in Thai karaoke bar

A former army officer was arrested for exploiting underage girls in several clubs. (via SCMP)

A retired military officer has been arrested by Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division (CSD) for running a karaoke bar where he was allegedly exploiting underage girls. The ex-lieutenant, identified only as 59 year old Ratwut, was apprehended earlier today at one of his establishments in the southern province of Chumphon.

Ratwut, also known as “Uncle Odd,” is accused of profiting from exploiting children, with allegations stating he enticed underage girls into improper conduct to satisfy the desires of his customers. The CSD officers made the arrest at the karaoke bar in Ban Na, where Ratwut allegedly employed girls younger than 18 years old to entertain and drink with the customers.

The illegal operation was concealed behind the facade of a regular bar, with prices ranging from 2,500 to 4,600 baht per visit. Ratwut would reportedly deduct 500 baht from each transaction as his commission for exploiting the underage girls.

The exploitation bust operation was orchestrated following a tip-off. Upon confirmation of the illicit activities, officers intervened, arresting Ratwut and rescuing two more underage girls he was claimed to be exploiting from the premises.

During interrogation, Ratwut reportedly confessed to the accusations. Moreover, a 17-year-old girl rescued from the bar also testified that Ratwut had taken her to sleep with him twice. She added that he had secretly filmed her during these encounters, using the footage later to blackmail her into continue exploiting the girl, keeping her trapped in the sex trade.

The rescued girls were placed in the care of social workers, while the CSD continues to build its case against Ratwut, ensuring justice for the victims of this heinous exploitation.

