Thailand’s most haunted places

It’s Halloween season, so it’s time to get our spook on! Sure, attending parties and (fake) haunted houses is fun, but how about getting up close and personal with the paranormal by visiting the real thing? Superstition runs deep in Thai culture, and many Thais believe in the supernatural. From an abandoned ashram full of statues to eerie whispers in a national park, there are numerous haunted places in Thailand that will certainly send a shiver down your spine.

Below, we’ve compiled 6 (allegedly) haunted places in Thailand that are great to check out and get you in the Halloween spirit. Just make sure not to provoke the ghosts and ghouls as you go about your journeys!

Top 6 most haunted places in Thailand

Ajarn Chuan Ashram, Chachoengsao

Address: Unnamed Rd, Tha Than, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao 24120, Thailand

Seeing hundreds of lifelike statues in an abandoned ashram is already terrifying. Now imagine if these statues were made from human remains, including skins with tattoos, ashes, hair, and bones mixed into sculpting material – that’s what you’ll see in Ajarn Chuan Ashram!

These sculptures are the work of a monk well-known for his skills in sorcery and the dark arts. After his passing, the ashram was abandoned and has since been reclaimed by nature, overgrown by trees and vegetation. Many of the statues lie damaged and in disrepair, which adds to the air of mystery that fills the place.

Locals steer clear of the area at night because they believe that dark forces still linger in the ashram. Some even said that the statues awaken after dark. That’s why they strongly advise not to visit after sunset. But even during daylight hours, the place retains an undeniably unsettling aura.

Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

The unfinished Sathorn Unique Tower is one of the most popular haunted places in Thailand. The skyscraper was originally meant to be a luxury condo, but in 1997, construction was halted, and it’s been left empty ever since. Today, the building has become a famous ghost-hunting destination despite being officially off-limits to the public.

There are various stories behind the building’s creepy reputation. Some think that it’s haunted because it was constructed on a former graveyard. Others point to its unfortunate position, casting a shadow over the neighbouring Wat Yan Nawa, as the reason for its failed completion. The unsettling stories took a more sombre turn when a Swedish man’s lifeless body was discovered hanging on the 43rd floor. To make matters even scarier, the building was featured in the horror film “The Promise.”

Entering the building is not recommended due to safety concerns. If you’re keen on checking it out, it’s better to see it from the outside.

Mae Usu Cave, Tak

Address: Mae U Su, Tha Song Yang District, Tak 63150, Thailand

Located inside the Mae Moei National Park in Tak province, Mae Usu Cave is a popular tourist destination because of its natural beauty. However, there’s a haunting story locals tell. According to the indigenous S’gaw people, the cave is home to Suea Saming, a fierce devil. This half-human, half-tiger creature, like a Werecat or Skin-Walker, is believed to lure people into its lair during a full moon.

Exploring the cave during the daytime is absolutely safe, and it’s a sight to behold. But it might be wise to stay away from it after the sun sets, especially when there’s a full moon!

Brothel 35, Kanchanaburi

Address: Tha Lo, Tha Muang District, Kanchanaburi 71000, Thailand

Also known as ‘Prostitute Cemetery,’ ‘Brothel 35’ is an abandoned house with a sad and disturbing past. It was reportedly used as a place for women trafficking in the mid-1960s to 1986. During this grim period, the women endured horrifying abuse, forced into prostitution. They had to stay in cramped rooms and faced beatings if they attempted to escape. To make matters worse, when the women became pregnant, they had to resort to illegal abortions, which often resulted in the tragic loss of both the mothers and their babies.

Locals who live near the abandoned house believe that it’s haunted. Some claim to have heard screams and desperate cries of children from inside the building when they passed by. However, the place was eerily empty when they rushed inside.

Kaeng Krachan National Park, Phetchaburi

Address: Kaeng Krachan, Kaeng Krachan District, Phetchaburi 76170, Thailand

Some people come to Kaeng Krachan National Park for wildlife watching, but others visit to hunt ghosts! Yep, it’s not only the largest national park in the country, but it might also be the spookiest.

The park is often considered Thailand’s very own Bermuda Triangle because back in 2011, three Royal Thai Army helicopters mysteriously crashed within a span of nine days, which caused 17 deaths. That’s an undeniably chilling pattern that leaves you with goosebumps just thinking about it. Moreover, the local Karen ethnic group believe that the national park is an unsuitable place, based on their interpretation of Chinese Feng Shui principles.

But the mystery doesn’t stop there. Many locals and visitors claim to hear eerie whispers while exploring the lush, dense forests within the park. Whether it’s real or not, their stories can send shivers down your spine.

Abandoned House at Thawi Watthana, Bangkok

Address: Thawi Watthana-Kanchanaphisek Rd, Khwaeng Thawi Watthana, Khet Thawi Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10170, Thailand

This one is especially scary because it’s Final Destination in real life. The story has it that in 2015, a group of 7 teenagers in Bangkok went to explore an abandoned house in Thawi Watthana, Bangkok. They drove to the end of the road and saw two empty houses, but left when the lights went out.

After that fateful occasion, the members of the group started dying in mysterious circumstances. Three months following their exploration, two of them were killed in a motorbike crash. Witnesses said that they saw a lady in white riding with them. A year later, another boy from the group died after his motorbike crashed. What makes it creepy is that witnesses also said that they saw a lady in white. The following year, two more of the teenagers died in a house fire. And a witness from across the street said that they saw a lady in white go into the house before the fire.

The most terrifying part is that the real abandoned house was located at the beginning of the road. At the road’s far end, where the group had believed they spotted two abandoned houses, there was nothing but empty land.

Whether it’s fact or fiction, a tour of these haunted places in Thailand can be a memorable outing – only if you’re brave enough, of course.

