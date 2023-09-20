Rooftop bars in Phuket you should visit in 2023

PHOTO: Malika Terrace and Sky Bar via Facebook

When you’re in Phuket, you’ll most likely spend a lot of your time on the beach, in the sea, or by the pool. But if you want to have a different experience, leaving the beach behind for a while and enjoying your time in a rooftop bar is an excellent choice. Rooftop bars in Phuket offer natural scenic views, with almost no skyscrapers in sight. You can bask in the sunset glow while enjoying a glass of refreshing cocktails or sampling some delicious meals. Not to mention the views from Phuket’s rooftop bars are unbeatable, particularly at sunset.

But with numerous bars scattered all over Phuket, how do you know if you’ve chosen the best one? To help you with your search, here are 5 of the best rooftop bars in Phuket to go to.

Top 5 Rooftop Bars in Phuket for 2023

Malika Terrace and Sky Bar

Opening hours: Daily, 17:30 – 00:00

Address: Kalima Resort, 338 1 Phabaramee Road Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Catch a breath of fresh air at the of Malika Terrace and Sky Bar. This heavenly open-air venue, part of the Kalima Resort, astounds with an unparalleled view high over Phuket’s west coast, hemming the enchanting space between Patong and Kamala beaches. Tune into the rhythm of live music as you let your taste buds loose on a treasure trove of dishes thoughtfully crafted by expert chefs.

From Thai and international staples to fresh seafood and succulent grilled meats, you can make room for a delectable meal against a gentle, sea-kissed breeze. The drinks list runs deep. They boast an impressive array of cocktails, wine, and beer in its portfolio. The spicy tamarind margarita that reviewers swoon over is a must try!

KEE Sky Lounge

Opening hours: Daily, 17:30 – 00:00

Address: 6th and 7th Floor, The KEE Resort & Spa Patong, 152/1 Thawewong Rd, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150

Click here to Google Maps

Situated on the top floors of The Kee Resort & Spa in Patong, KEE Sky Lounge offers fantastic views over the Andaman Sea. The rooftop bar is built on two levels. The first one has a circular illuminated central bar surrounded by dining tables. On the other hand, the second level is designed to resemble the top deck of a cruise, with plenty of loungers facing towards the ocean and a jacuzzi surrounded by a circular sofa.

Make sure to come around sunset time to get a dazzling view of the sun sinking into the sea. The rooftop bar offers creative cocktails, local crafted beers, and European cuisine, all at a reasonable price.

Akoya Star Lounge

Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 23:00

Address: V Villas Phuket, 39, 39 Ao Yon Road, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Tucked away at a lofty height of 55 metres above sea level in the secluded cove of Ao Yon Beach, at V Villas Phuket by MGallery, you can practically brush shoulders with the stars at AKOYA Star lounge. Between the whispered conversations of divine cocktails and world-class wines, this upmarket rooftop bar captures Instagram-glaze and selfie addicts under Phuket’s mesmerising sunsets.

At AKOYA Star Lounge, you will not only be treated with a kaleidoscope of Thai flavours through their tapas-inspired menu, but also lulled into ease by the tunes of live music and hip DJ sets.

The Sundeck

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 22:00

Address: 228 Koktanod Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

The Sundeck is a picture-perfect lounge bar and restaurant that reigns high over the magnificent Kata Noi Beach and touches the edges of the famed Karon viewpoint. This modern rooftop oasis has been serving Mediterranean-inspired bites and the island’s best sangrias since it opened its doors in 2019. Beneath its grand white roof awning, the first floor discloses a nature-inspired bar, while a descent down the stairs reveals an intimate dining terrace, nestled both indoor and outdoor.

Everywhere you turn, the stunning visage of Kata Noi Beach seizes the view. It offers a mesmerising backdrop as you nibble on quality gourmet pizzas, burgers and immaculate Thai dishes. From afternoons enlivened by live DJs to its fragrant platters that cater every palate, The Sundeck has something for everyone.

360° Bar & Lounge at The Pavilions Phuket

Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 22:00

Address: The Pavilions Phuket, 31/, 232/1 Moo 6 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

If you’re looking for a romantic rooftop bar to watch the sunset and indulge in delicious meals, the 360° Bar & Lounge at The Pavilions Phuket is a great choice. It’s an exclusive hideaway located in the hills above Bang Tao Beach, at the luxurious resort The Pavilions.

Follow us on :













The rooftop bar offers a menu of Asian and Western-inspired tapas, as well as well-crafted, delicious cocktails. With live DJs playing soft tunes, 360° Bar has a sophisticated lounge vibe. You can choose to sit in one of the many comfy loungers, enjoy a glass of refreshing cocktails, and gaze at the sun setting over the Andaman Sea.

Are you still looking for the best places in Phuket to watch the sunset? Check out our article on the best sunset bars and the best beach clubs in Phuket.