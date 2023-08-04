Where to eat: 5 amazing restaurants in Koh Tao to try

PHOTO: Pranee's Kitchen

Picture yourself on the idyllic island of Koh Tao, Thailand. The sun is setting, painting the sky in glorious hues of pink and orange, there’s a delightful sea breeze, and an appealing blend of sizzling scents fills the air. You’ve spent the day exploring turquoise seas and white sandy beaches, and now you’re caught in that classic holiday conundrum: where to eat? Thanks to its eclectic food scene, the decision can be a bit of a pickle. But, don’t sweat it! We’ve hunted down the top 5 restaurants in Koh Tao for you.

Pranee’s Kitchen

Opening hours: Daily, 07:00 – 21:30

Address: 9/1 Moo 2 Mae Haad Ko Tao, Surat Thani 84360, Thailand

Tucked away in the lively hub of Mae Haad beach, the charming Pranee's Kitchen is your go-to spot for an authentic Thai dining experience. With a rich heritage spanning over 30 years, this family-run establishment has earned its stripes as a local favourite, serving the Koh Tao community with a delectable and diverse blend of exquisite Thai delicacies. Stepping into Pranee's Kitchen, you'll be greeted with the traditional sala-style setup, cushioned nooks for leisurely lounging, and an unwavering promise of gastronomic delight seven days a week from morning till late. Their menu resonates with a sense of homely comfort and the scrumptious assurance of hand-picked, family-approved recipes.

Their spellbinding selection of Thai and seafood dishes, wonderfully met with an enticing range of Western options, caters to a myriad of tastes. Be it the crowd-favourite Thai Massaman Curry, the tantalizing Red Curry if you can handle a bit of heat, or their shrimp in batter served with Tamarind sauce if you're in the mood for seafood. Each dish is authentic and immensely satisfying. Even if you are after something homey and familiar, their range of pizzas, pasta, and deep-fried treats ensure your cravings are well-catered to. Did we mention they've branched out to include vegan options for the plant-based foodies out there? It's all a part of Pranee's charm. With friendly staff, great service, and pocket-friendly prices, Pranee's Kitchen eases you into a Thai dining experience that is just as welcoming as it is delightful.

VegetaBowl

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 20:00

Address: 9/281 Moo 1, Sairee, Near Ban’s Diving, Ban Ko Tao, Surat Thani 84360, Thailand

VegetaBowl is an eatery near the lustrous Sairee Beach in Koh Tao. It’s truly a treasure for lovers of all things green and fresh. As the name cheekily suggests, they’re all about veggies, but with a twist you wouldn’t want to miss.

Every delicacy here is cooked up with the freshest ingredients, dressed in flavourful garnishing, and served with loads of love for healthy, vegetarian, and vegan foods. The variety on their menu radiates a celebration of vibrant colours, served in a myriad of bowls teeming with yummy deep-fried tofu and innovative fusions like sushi burritos or seitan tacos.

Not up for sushi or tacos? Well, don’t worry, they offer a wide range of items on their menu! You can embark on a culinary adventure around the globe, with their Mexican-inspired bowls, fresh veggie sushi rolls, and falafel bowls making you feel like a true foodie globetrotter. Can’t get enough of it? You could always go for their Zen bowl, the yummy citrus lime and peanut sauce dressing is rave-worthy!

Votes from patrons? A whopping 10 on 10, with people raving about their fresh food, affordability, and kind staff. So, whether you’re craving a healthy salad or a sushi burrito, VegetaBowl is the perfect lunch spot to nourish your body, kindle your palate with unforgettable flavours and enjoy the serene beauty of Koh Tao.

Barracuda Roof Top Restaurant & Bar

Opening hours: Daily, 16:00 – 23:00

Address: 14, Above The Coffee House, Koh Tao, Surat Thani 84360, Thailand

As you wander the sandy stretches of Sairee Beach, you’ll undoubtedly stumble upon the delightful sounds and aromatic whispers of Barracuda Restaurant. For more than a decade, this local favourite has lured in and amazed a multitude of guests, from cosy twosomes seeking a romantic rendezvous to larger groups looking to revel in the lively beach atmosphere.

Barracuda is renowned for a splendid spread that boasts nothing less than the freshest of the fresh. Picture succulent seafood platters bursting with the catch of the day, brought in straight from the local fish markets. Can’t resist the call of the sea? Then why not tuck into their specialty Thai fusion barracuda fillet? Alternatively, for those hankering for a taste of the Orient, their take-out style Peking spare rib and chow mein are a must try.

But the feast here isn’t solely a fishy affair. Their finger-licking continental dishes and tender, delectable braised lamb shank prove just as tempting for the land-lover’s palate. And, in a triumph of inclusivity, Barracuda also caters for herbivores with a tasty vegan menu that includes clever renditions of traditional dishes such as vegan fish and chips, buffalo ‘wings’, and a vegan cheese plate.

Additionally, there’s never a dull moment at Barracuda, with live music events and lively programs regularly lighting up their calendar. So, here’s the pitch: pair your meal with tipples from their remarkable cocktail list and take in the celestial views from their rooftop, and you’ve got yourself an unforgettable night. After all, what’s better than good food, great views, and excellent company?

Hippo Burger Bistro

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00

Address: 9/38 Moo 1, Sairee Village, Ban Ko Tao, Surat Thani, Thailand

Right within reach from the sparkling Sairee Beach lies the Hippo Burger Bistro. It’s a cosy western-style eatery serving up an American culinary joyride that’s sure to satiate your burger cravings. For those moments when you’re yearning for something a little different from the usual Thai fare, this bistro offers a delightful detour.

The broad range of burgers caters to every palate and pocket. Whether you’re hankering for a BBQ ranch delight, a fiery Cajun chicken sensation, or a melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork experience, Hippo’s got you covered. And if you lean more towards the green side of things, they also provide luscious veggie options. Thus, ensuring no one feels left out of this burger banquet.

Kick-start your meal with a selection of American-style starters like spicy hot wings or chicken tenders. Be sure to save room for dessert because Hippo knows how to round off a feast with homemade treats like apple crumble and chocolate brownie.

For those who prefer beachfront dining at sunset or a meal tucked up in your accommodation, you’re in luck because Hippo offers takeaway and delivery services. So if your idea of a perfect meal is a bursting-at-the-seam burger, an icy drink, and a fiery Koh Tao sunset, this place is undoubtedly a must-visit.

Breeze Koh Tao

Opening hours: Daily, 06:30 – 22:00

Address: 9/94 Moo 2 Mae Haad, Ko Tao, Surat Thani 84360, Thailand

Enjoy the cool ocean spray and the soothing hum of waves as you dine at Breeze Koh Tao, a magnet for gastronomy enthusiasts on this tropical island. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Mae Haad beach, Breeze merges international and local in a culinary dance that caters to every mood, from day’s first light to the star-studded night.

Operating from sunrise breakfasts to moonlit dinners, Breeze offers an appetising interplay of flavours from around the world. From fresh seafood sourced straight from local fishermen to hearty platefuls of pasta, any meal becomes a palatable adventure here. Expand your breakfast horizons with their renowned brunch or sweeten the evening with their delightful desserts.

As the sun dips, the beachfront terrace of Breeze Koh Tao is a sight to behold. Their craft beers become a thirst-quencher, and with the sun’s descent, signature cocktails turn into accents of vibrant evenings, accompanied by the soft strumming of sunset session tunes.

You’re gonna need a long time if you want to try every eatery in Koh Tao, so these five should undoubtedly be at the top of your list. Now, back to that sunset—and remember, don’t just eat, feast! Perhaps, after a few holiday cocktails, you’ll be the one coming up with the next best Koh Tao foodie guide.

