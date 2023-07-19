Best restaurants in Pattaya with breathtaking views

Discover Pattaya’s best restaurants while gazing over a breathtaking view of Pattaya’s azure sea or glowing cityscape. An unrivalled experience that transcends the ordinary. What some would consider a daydream is a reality in these restaurants. Featuring delectable cuisine and boasting spectacular views, these hotspots offer a blend of taste with visual stimuli.

Best restaurants in Pattaya with a view

Nestled within Pattaya’s popular Walking Street, King Seafood provides a great culinary experience with a beautiful view of the sea. This restaurant offers a variety of seafood masterfully prepared to be delicious. The wonderful atmosphere is filled with the smells of the saltwater sea which blends well into your experience of eating seafood. Furthermore, the large spaces and plentiful tables encourage group dining whether with family or friends. The juxtaposition works in the favour of this restaurant as the serene view finds itself amid the bustling walking street. This creates a buildup to dinner at King Seafood or a chance for a lively night out afterward.

Opening Hours:

Monday – Sunday (Open Daily) 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Price: 150 – 2,900 THB

Address: 413/42 Jomtien Complex, Thappraya Rd, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

An elevating experience on the rooftop of the Pattaya Sea View Hotel, Virgin Rooftop has a wonderful view of the Pattaya cityscape and sea. Despite acting more as a bar, the Virgin Rooftop still provides food with a delectable menu of meats, snacks, soups, and desserts. Regardless, Virgin Rooftop Pattaya serves as a chill spot to hang out romantically or with friends and gaze upon the evening twilight above the Pattaya sea.

Opening Hours:

Monday – Sunday (Open Daily) 5:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Price: 250 – 3,000 THB

Address: 115/8 Soi 4 Pattaya Rd, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Not a conventional take on a breathtaking view, Yupin’s Restaurant has a warmer take on the dining experience. Situated in the popular Jomtien complex, an area associated with a gay district, this restaurant does not fail to attract clients of all types. The friendly staff and uniquely decorated restaurant give a great atmosphere and ambiance to your experience. Furthermore, the cuisine is mainly fine European dishes accompanied by wine and excellent southern and Isaan-style Thai food to enjoy with the colourful and lively view of the nightlife of the Jomtien complex.

Opening Hours:

Wednesdays Closed Monday – Tuesday, Thursday – Sunday 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Price: 220 – 895 THB

Address: 413/42 Jomtien Complex, Thappraya Rd, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

A luxurious stay at the Hilton Pattaya can bring ease and comfort to the vacation. But what is a recuperating stay without a beautiful dinner on the hotel’s rooftop? With that, Horizon provides an excellent and elevated view of the Pattaya sea and cityscape while accommodating the atmosphere of a modern venue. On top of that, the menu is expansive and features a selection of fine cuisine consisting of both meats and seafood served with quality. Although if dining is not what you are looking for, there is a bar in which cocktails and drinks offered will pour ease into your stay.

Opening Hours:

Monday – Sunday (Open Daily) 5:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Price: 300 – 4,000 THB

Address: 333/101 Moo 9 Hilton Pattaya, 34th Floor, Pattaya 20260 Thailand

The rich flavour and use of spices in Indian cuisine are some of the attractive features that draw in people around the world. With that said, the Maharani is a great restaurant in Pattaya that one could dine at although it might be costly. Located at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, Maharani means “The Queen” and the restaurant itself is decorated such that it would be fit for one. As beautifully decorated as the interior is, the Maharani boasts an impressive view of the Pattaya sea as well. Furthermore, the food is savoury which adds a great dimension to your experience at the restaurant overall.

Opening Hours:

Monday Closed Tuesday – Sunday 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM and 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Address: Royal Cliff Hotels Group, 353 Phra Tamnak, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

For those seeking a feast beyond the plate, these restaurants offer the perfect fusion of sight and taste. When you dine in Pattaya, it’s all about a thrilling journey that etches unforgettable memories of a perfect fusion between taste and view that will remain in your mind and heart. Escaping the mundane experience of life and embracing the experience of dining within a dance of taste and sight will surely elevate your stay in Pattaya.

