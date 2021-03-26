Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study says | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study says
Cannabis may help ease and reduce lung inflammation for Covid-19 patients, according to a recent study. Researchers say the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, cannabinol, or CBD, has anti-inflammatory properties.
More research should be done on how CBD and treating severe lung inflammation from the coronavirus, according to researchers from University of Nebraska and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute indicates. Their recent peer-reviewed article in the latest issue of Brain, Behavior, and Immunity investigates cannabis’ anti-inflammatory qualities.
Covid-19 can cause inflammation that leads to pneumonia which can clog lungs and cause breathing difficulties, an often deadly symptom of the coronavirus. This is why researchers are emphasizing anti-inflammatory treatments for infected patients.
There are drug treatments like Tocilizumab that clears patients’ lungs with a 90% success rate, but the side effects are harsh, including the risk of coronary artery disease and pancreas inflammations. Cannabis may be a key solution since it doesn’t carry such severe negative side effects.
The CBD treatment made from cannabis does not carry the same effects of THC or smoking marijuana would, though THC has also been shown to be anti-inflammatory but is with more side effects. Cannabis already carries FDA approval, even being used for children with intractable epilepsy.
Aside from anti-inflammatory use, CBD also reduces several factors that contribute to severe Covid-19 cases and also increases proteins that prevent the virus from replicating by activating immune cells. Previous studies with asthmatic animals showed CBD reduced airway inflammation as well as pulmonary fibrosis, which can be an after-effect of Covid-19 damaging and scarring lung tissue causing breathing problems.
The cannabis study on lung inflammation shows that doses up to 1500 mg a day were safe for up to 2 weeks. The researchers also noted that as an added bonus CBD reduces anxiety, something very useful for the stress of life during a pandemic. Helpfully, cannabis was recently legalized in Thailand and the government has been drafting regulations on importing it.
While the article doesn’t directly link cannabis as a treatment for Covid-19, the evidence on CBD’s effect on lung inflammation, a dangerous symptom of coronavirus, makes further research worthwhile. The researchers urge further research to experiment if cannabis can be directly incorporated into Covid-19 treatment to help with inflammation and anxiety too.
SOURCE: Forbes
Thailand
Thailand drafting new regulations for cannabis and hemp seeds
A new regulations for cannabis and hemp seeds imports is in the works by Thailand’s Agriculture Department. With certain parts of the cannabis plant now off the narcotics list, many are tapping into the market for CBD, or cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive component in hemp and cannabis.
With the rising demand for hemp and cannabis, the department is revising regulations to make the rules more clear, according to department’s director general, Pichet Wiriyapapha. Those importing cannabis and hemp seeds will also need to get permission from the department. He says they plan to announce the new plan on cannabis and hemp seed regulations in May.
“Now we have only four strains of hemp developed for higher fibre yield, but not for the strain for higher CBD that is currently required for cosmetics and healthcare products. That is why we do need to actively develop such a strain to respond to the high demand in the market.”
CBD is known for its relaxing effects. Although there is still little research to back the claims, many say CBD can lesson anxiety and depression as well as provide relief for muscle pain and arthritis. In Thailand, CBD is growing in popularity, but parts of the cannabis plant high in the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, are still classified as a Category 5 narcotic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thai farmers warned of hemp – growing scams
Thai farmers are being warned of hemp – growing scams after the FDA says some farmers may be approached to grow without gaining permission to import hemp seeds yet. The possible scams have farmers fearing they may be cheated after some have reportedly already started setting up networks in other provinces in preparation to start new enterprises.
According to the FDA, there are only 7 companies currently allowed to import hemp seeds, but they haven’t been given permits yet. Furthermore, none have been told they can start growing hemp as the process has not been solidified. As of now, any company that wants to import the seeds, but notify authorities of where they are getting the seeds from.
They also have to notify authorities of what specific strain of hemp they intend to grow as well as what factories would buy the hemp in order to process it.
Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is pushing the FDA to start issuing permits for the cultivation, importation and production of hemp seeds as he says it could help farmers increase their incomes, especially after Covid has hit Thailand’s economy hard.
“As for hemp cultivation, each farmer must seek permission individually.”
“A permit to grow hemp cannot be applied to a group of farmers because each one must inform authorities about which land is being set aside for cultivation and when.”
Potential hemp growers can visit www.fda.moph.go.th to get information regarding the application procedures with interested parties needing to contact the FDA to set the process in motion.
Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board agreed late last year to remove cannabis and leaves from its list of banned drugs for medicinal purposes. Now, restaurants are sprouting up nationwide, offering CBD – infused food and drinks for public consumption.
CBD is different from the psychoactive ingredient of THC, which is still currently illegal in Thailand.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand
Thailand to hold cannabis forums on 420th day since legalisation
In light of the 420th day since cannabis was legalised in Thailand, the government is holding 2 forums next month to promote the use of marijuana for medical purposes. The events’ turn out is expected to be large as there is no charge to participate.
Bangkok’s Carlton Hotel will host the first event on April 19-20 to mark World Cannabis Day with more than 50 vendors offering cannabis-infused food and drinks. The president of the Cannabis Investment Summit World International, Jacky Ong, says the event will kick off the idea of cannabis use and trade in Thailand and the wider Asian region.
The event’s falling on the April 20th date is not by mistake as it was scheduled to reference the 420 number that was associated with the cannabis counterculture that began in America.
The 2021 International Medical Cannabis Association Conference will also take place next month on April 16-18 in Chiang Mai. The event will host medical experts and cannabis growers from 22 countries who are developing their medical marijuana industries.
Alexander K Lindgren, a medical tourism consultant fro Thann Global Travel, says the government’s decision to promote medical marijuana will benefit the tourism industry.
“Thailand is known to be one of the world’s best sources of cannabis strains, in addition to its reputation for wellness and healthcare tourism. Combining the two together will attract many tourists from all over the globe, including China, Europe and the United States.”
An adviser to the Association of Domestic Travel, Komsarn Wijitwikrom, an Association of Domestic Travel adviser, agrees. He says the decision to focus on medical marijuana would educate future generations about the crop which could potentially help pull communities out of poverty.
“We are on the right track now. We have a cash crop on our hands, so now we have to know how to market it.”
While most of the plan has been legalised, the marijuana flower is not, as it contains most of the psychoactive properties, such as THC, which is largely thought of to be responsible for the “high” feeling by users.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
toby andrews
Friday, March 26, 2021 at 9:39 pm
Cannabis is a pain killer.
My brother crippled with arthritis uses cannabis every day.
He does not claim disability because the old fool wants to keep working.
He owns his house, has a massive amount of cash in the bank – I keep telling him he will be the richest man in the cemetery. I think arthritis has affected his hearing.
Dreqo
Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:57 pm
It’s still conveniently illegal and you’re subject to road side urinalysis and extortion. Don’t fall for it.