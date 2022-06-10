Connect with us

3D Virtual Tours & Walkthroughs

What $300,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Karon Hill Residence via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

The typical home price in the United States is around $300,000. But have you ever wondered what kind of condo that amount of money can get you in Thailand? Let’s take a virtual tour of some condos around Thailand within the $300,000 price range!

1. Rhythm Sathorn – Narathiwas, Bangkok

What $300,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket | News by Thaiger

Photo: Thaiger Property, Rhythm Sathorn – Narathiwas

Price for sale: $284,000 (฿9,800,000)

Take a Virtual Tour

Situated on the 24th floor of the Rhythm Sathorn – Narathiwas project, this 2 bedroom apartment offers a great view of Bangkok’s skyline. Residents can enjoy many facilities available within the building, such as a rooftop infinity pool and garden area. And considering its location in one of Bangkok’s prime neighbourhoods, the condo offers a true metropolitan lifestyle.

2. The Base Central Pattaya

What $300,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket | News by Thaiger

Photo: The Base Central Pattaya

Price for sale: $258,000 (฿8,900,000)

Take a Virtual Tour

The Base Central Pattaya is a condo building in the heart of Pattaya. It’s within walking distance to Pattaya Beach and is surrounded by top-class amenities. With just under $300,000, you can get a 70 sSqM unit with 2 bedrooms in this building. The living area opens up directly to a charming balcony with a seating area, where you can enjoy the view of both Pattaya Beach and the city’s skyline.

3. Twin Peaks, Chiang Mai

What $300,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket | News by Thaiger

Photo: Twin Peaks Thaiger Property

Price for sale: $217,000 (฿7,500,000)

Take a Virtual Tour

This pleasant 2 bedroom condo incorporates wood in its design, giving it a more natural and traditional Northern Thai feel. The rooms receive plenty of light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. Plus, you get much more space here than in more expensive condos in Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket. The building, called Twin Peaks, comes with a communal gym, pool, and even a sauna.

4. The Panora Phuket

What $300,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket | News by Thaiger

Photo: Panora, Thaiger Property

Price for sale: $258,000 (฿8,914,000)

Take a Virtual Tour

With a total size of 54 SqM, this 2 bedroom condo in The Panora Phuket might not be very spacious. However, it does offer a tropical feel that people look for in Phuket. It also has floor-to-ceiling windows in almost every room and a balcony, making the rooms more spacious and open. Furthermore, there’s a great selection of facilities to enjoy within the building, which makes up for the smaller space.

5. Karon Hill Residence, Phuket

What $300,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket | News by Thaiger

Photo: Karon Hill Residence, Thaiger Property

Price for sale: $275,000 (฿9,500,000)

Take a Virtual Tour

If you’re looking for a bigger space in Phuket, the 2 bedroom unit in Karon Hill Residence can be an option. It has a total size of 116 SqM and features a spacious open plan living-kitchen-dining area. The glass doors in the living room open up to a large balcony with an outdoor dining area. Thus, you can enjoy your meals while admiring the lush greenery surrounding the condo.

So, what do you think? If any of these properties interest you, be sure to visit Thaiger Property!

    Recent comments:
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-06-10 17:22
    $300, 000, for a condo, here, pure madness.
    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

    Trending