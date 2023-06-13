Denver Nuggets clinch first NBA title, Jokic named Finals MVP

The long wait is over for the Denver Nuggets as they clinched their maiden NBA championship, overcoming the Miami Heat in a thrilling 94-89 victory. This marks the end of a 47-season pursuit for the coveted title for the franchise.

Nikola Jokic, the Serbian sensation, played an instrumental role in the Nuggets’ triumph, contributing 28 points and 16 rebounds in the decisive game. This led the Nuggets to secure the best-of-seven NBA Finals with a 4-1 win. Despite initially struggling with their shooting accuracy, the team managed to pull through and come out on top.

“It was ugly and we couldn’t make shots. But at the end we figured it out,” Jokic said, visibly elated as he embraced his teammates and coaches. “I am just happy we won the game.”

Jokic’s outstanding performance earned him the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) title, making him the first player in the league’s history to lead the playoffs in total points (600), rebounds (269), and assists (190). This achievement adds to the already impressive resume of the 28-year-old, who is a two-time NBA MVP and five-time All-Star centre in his eighth NBA season.

As the final buzzer sounded, fireworks erupted outside Ball Arena in Denver, celebrating the arrival of the Larry O’Brien Trophy to the city for the first time in the franchise’s nearly half a century in the league. Nuggets coach Michael Malone expressed the team’s hunger for more success, stating, “We want more.”

Michael Porter Jr and Jamal Murray also played pivotal roles in the Nuggets’ championship win, contributing 16 points and 13 rebounds, and 14 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, respectively. “We had the belief from the get-go,” Murray said. “It’s just great to see it through.” Porter added, “To do it with this group of guys, nothing could feel better than this.”

The Heat, who were the eighth-seeded team and had to win a play-in game to reach the playoffs, lost in the finals for the third time in 10 seasons. Meanwhile, June has proven to be a successful month for Serbia, a small Balkan nation of just over 6 million people. Alongside Jokic’s NBA championship win, tennis icon Novak Djokovic clinched a record 23rd Grand Slam men’s singles title at the French Open final.

“For us, he’s the best ever, of course,” Jokic said of Djokovic. “Now we have our NBA championship. It’s a really good moment to be a Serbian.”