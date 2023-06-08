Teen charged with Aberdeenshire murder, drug supply, and indecent communication

A 19-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man in Aberdeenshire. Michael Jenkins was declared dead on Watermill Road in Fraserburgh after police responded to a disturbance report around 6pm on Sunday. Alfie Whelan, from Sutton, appeared in Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday, facing charges of murder, supplying controlled drugs, and communicating indecently. Whelan has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Police Scotland revealed that Jenkins, originally from Cumbria, was in Fraserburgh for work at the time of his death. In a statement issued through the police, Jenkins’ brother expressed that Michael would be “missed by so many.”

“There is a whole town in mourning, and the saddest part of all is you probably didn’t realise how loved you were,” he said. “Mike will be missed by so many. A son, a brother, an uncle, a partner, a friend, a grandson, and a friendly smile even to those that didn’t know him. Life wasn’t always kind to you Mike, but you showed the world a lot of kindness. We all love you.”