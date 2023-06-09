Labour MP Bambos Charalambous suspended amid conduct complaint

Labour MP Bambos Charalambous has been suspended from his position as shadow minister following a complaint regarding his conduct. The Labour Party has initiated an investigation after receiving a formal complaint through their internal process. Charalambous acknowledged the allegation on Twitter, stating that it is essential for the Labour Party to conduct a proper investigation.

