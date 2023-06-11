11-year-old British girl killed, parents injured in France shooting

In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old girl lost her life and her British parents sustained injuries in a shooting that took place in the village of Saint-Herbot in Brittany, France. The young girl was playing in her family’s garden when the attack occurred. Her father suffered serious injuries, while her mother was less severely hurt. The girl’s eight-year-old sister managed to escape unharmed and alerted the authorities. The sister is reportedly in a state of shock.

Follow us on :













The shooting took place around 10pm local time on Saturday, with the assailant firing multiple shots at the family in their garden. According to a prosecutor quoted by French media, the attacker “suddenly appeared armed with a firearm and shot several times in the direction of the victims who were in their garden, before taking refuge in his home, in the company of his wife”. The suspect later surrendered to the police.

The alleged shooter is reportedly a Dutchman residing in the village and is currently in custody. Local reports suggest that there had been a dispute between neighbours prior to the incident. A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stated: “We are providing consular assistance to a British family following a shooting in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”