Sultan Ibrahim pays record RM1.2m for Malaysia’s priciest number plate

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the Johor Ruler, now possesses Malaysia’s most expensive number plate in the Road Transport Department’s (RTD) special “FF” series. Loke had initially planned to present the “FF 1” plate to Sultan Ibrahim as a gift, but the monarch chose to pay the government RM1.2 million (US$290,000) for it instead.

Loke stated, “For the record, the payment of RM1.2 million is the highest value ever collected by the government for the registration of a vehicle number plate.” He also mentioned that this payment increased the total government revenue from the FF series number plates to RM35.4 million (US$8.56 million).

The FF series was introduced to commemorate the RTD’s 77th anniversary. On May 22, Loke reported that the series had already generated a record high collection of RM34.29 million (US$8.29 million) at that time.

In a Facebook statement, the minister said, “This payment brings the total government revenue from the FF series number plates to RM35.4 million.”