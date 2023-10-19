Indonesian woman deceived into marrying transgender man: A 20-year ordeal unveiled

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A 58 year old woman from Indonesia recently shared her harrowing experience 20 years ago of being deceived into marrying a transgender man.

In 2000, Ida was introduced to a man named Nardinata Marchioni by a friend during a trip to Europe.

The two kept in touch via expensive international phone calls until Nardinata returned to Indonesia. Ida was impressed by his good looks and wealth, especially when he paid a whopping 140,000 baht phone bill during their overseas communication.

In June of the same year, Nardinata invited Ida to his house for dinner with his family. He showed her his photographs and documents, revealing his identity as a man.

After dating for three weeks, Nardinata revealed that his family wanted him to get married. With Ida’s family’s approval, they got married in a grand ceremony.

The couple went on a honeymoon to Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. However, on the first night, Nardinata disclosed that he was a woman named Nera Maria Suheimi Joseph, who had undergone several sex change operations, and Ida had been tricked into marrying a transgender man. He also confessed that he didn’t want a wife, just someone who could accompany him everywhere.

Violence threat

Ida was shocked and planned to divorce him after they returned to Indonesia. However, Nardinata not only threatened her with violence but also death. Moreover, he promised to buy her a house and provide her with capital to start an auto parts business.

He assured her that he would take care of her family. With no way out, Ida endured the torment, including having to use sex toys to satisfy her sexual needs.

Ida had no choice but to try to accept her situation, including using sexual aids. While they were living together, another woman who claimed to be Nardinata’s wife stole their property. Worse, her husband sold the apartment and ran off with that woman.

Unable to bear it any longer, after three years of marriage, in 2003, Ida called the police for help.

She accused her husband of hiding his real gender and deceiving her into marrying him. However, she suspected that the police did not follow up on the case, and her husband was still at large.

Consequently, she decided to make her ordeal public, which received considerable attention, leading to a more serious police investigation. However, her husband’s family has not yet responded to the incident.

