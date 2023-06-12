The passing of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi at the age of 86 marks the end of an era in Italian politics. Born in Milan on September 29, 1936, Berlusconi was a controversial figure known for his financial and sex scandals, but also for transforming the political landscape of Italy. Often compared to former US President Donald Trump, Berlusconi built a vast media empire before entering politics, where he would go on to serve as prime minister three times.

Giovanni Orsina, director of Luiss School of Government in Rome, commented on Berlusconi’s impact on Italian politics: “He became the symbol of a new historical phase for Italy, where politics are no longer shaped by parties, but by single, strong characters.”

Berlusconi’s political career was marred by numerous trials and scandals, but he remained a significant force in Italian politics. Francesco Galietti, an Italian political analyst, noted that Berlusconi was the only leader in recent years who understood Italy’s potential role in international scenarios, managing to bring together leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and United States President George Bush on certain occasions.

Despite his controversial legacy, Berlusconi’s influence on Italian politics cannot be understated. As Galietti, 36 years old, said, “For 20 years, we were raised on an understanding of politics that was exclusively in relation to Berlusconi, or anti-Berlusconi. As children of the Berlusconism era, it would feel strange to not see him again, even if just for a quick flash on TV. He influenced our existence.”

Berlusconi is survived by his girlfriend Marta Fascina, his two ex-wives Carla Dall’Oglio and Veronica Lario, three daughters – Barbara, Marina and Eleonora, and two sons – Luigi and Pier Silvio, who is the heir of his media empire and current executive vice-president of Mediaset TV.