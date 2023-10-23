New escalator on Tianyu Mountain sparks online debate

Photo: Sanook

A 350 metre escalator, constructed to ease the climb to the peak of Tianyu Mountain in Zhunan, Zhejiang province, East China, has sparked online controversy. Some internet users have lauded the convenience it provides for the elderly and children, whilst others argue it dilutes the joy of hill climbing and deteriorates the natural beauty of the area.

The 350-metre escalator, which began construction last year, cost around 10 million yuan (approximately 50.5 million baht) to install on the mountain’s shoulder, aiming to allow tourists to enjoy the scenery without the exhaustion or risk associated with mountain climbing. The escalator spans three sections and takes approximately 10 minutes to transport tourists to the top of a 120-metre climb. From there, a three-kilometre trek to the mountain peak ensues, totalling a 50-minute journey. The escalator ticket price is set at 30 yuan (approximately 150 baht).

Despite the escalator’s operation, some have expressed joy at not having to climb the mountain on their own, claiming they don’t miss any scenic points.

“It’s great for the elderly and children. You don’t have to climb the mountain yourself, just stand on the escalator. Simply put, my child is happy, and I am happy,” one user stated.

“I strongly support the idea of a mountain escalator. Everyone just accepts what they want. Those who are happy to climb the mountain just climb the mountain, but for me, I prefer using the escalator,” another echoed.

However, some online critics argue that the escalator results in a “pain-free climb” and, while it may make reaching the mountain peak easier and quicker, it diminishes the physical experience of trekking and detracts from the mountain’s natural beauty, reported Sanook.

The manager overseeing the tourist site revealed, “Our initial idea was to build a cable car, but that brings fewer people and is riskier.” The mountain escalator significantly reduces the total travel time to the mountain peak, but if any tourist still wants to walk, they can do so as before. “We just want to provide a new option for visitors,” the manager added.

