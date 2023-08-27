Chinese woman has nine children in 13 years, wants 12 to represent zodiac

A Chinese woman has defied the norm by giving birth to nine children in just 13 years. Her motivation? To ensure her husband’s excellent genes are fully utilised.

The 34 year old Tian met her husband Jiao in senior high school. After graduating from university, they wed immediately and welcomed their first child, a girl, in 2010. Aspiring to have a son next, she successfully gave birth to twin boys in 2012.

At this point, Tian was content with her family life – three adorable children and a flourishing business owned by her husband. However, the Chinese woman felt a sense of loneliness and wished to see more children running around the house.

With her husband’s agreement, they decided to expand their family, leading to the birth of their fourth child, a girl.

Over the next four years, Tian gave birth to four more children, with the latest born in 2022. Now a mother of nine, Tian reveals she is expecting once again. She desires to have 12 children representative of the 12 zodiac animals.

The eldest and youngest were born in the Year of the Dog, while the twins were born in the Year of the Snake. The other children were born in the Year of the Rabbit, Rooster, Horse, Rat, and Ox, leaving only the Pig, Monkey, Tiger, and Goat, reported Oriental Daily.

Many might wonder how the Chinese couple manages to have such a large family with so many children. Firstly, money is not an issue, as her husband’s successful business generates substantial income. They live in a large mansion with six nannies to help take care of the children.

Furthermore, Tian is not just a stay-at-home mum, she also holds a managerial position in her husband’s company and personally oversees her children’s education.

While some may label her a baby-making machine, Tian is unbothered. She willingly chose to have many children and expressed regret that her husband’s superior genes would be wasted by not having more offspring.

“My husband’s genes are excellent. It would be a shame not to have more children!”

