60 year old Chinese man dons frog mascot costume for romantic surprise

Picture courtesy of hk01

Romance isn’t just for the young, as proven by a 60 year old man from China who surprised his girlfriend with a charming public gesture. Donning an adorable frog mascot costume, the man waited for his partner on a busy street, with their sweet interaction caught on camera and subsequently shared online, sparking widespread admiration.

The heartwarming video was posted by a young woman in Beijing, China. She clandestinely recorded the romantic gesture of her mother’s new boyfriend. The video shows her mother slowly meandering down the street when a frog mascot suddenly appears.

At first, the woman is surprised and attempts to walk away, but the frog mascot persists in blocking her path, hinting that he might be a familiar face. Recognising this, the man revealed his identity by removing his costume, reported hk01.

Following the reveal, the couple exchanged smiles and he gifted her a teddy bear, another surprise token of his affection. They then walked arm-in-arm to her apartment. The daughter captured her mother’s joyous reaction, jesting that she seemed to have reverted to her teenage years.

The daughter later uploaded the surprise scene on the internet which quickly went viral, with social media users applauding the never-too-late-for-love sentiment and the creativity of the frog mascot costume.

The man responded to the Internet’s reactions, revealing that he had sought advice on the gift from a customer service representative on an online shopping platform. He confessed that he would do anything to make her happy, even if it meant dressing in a frog mascot getup in public. He sweetly added that, in his eyes, no matter her age, she would always be his little girl.

The daughter further explained that her mother’s new relationship was going well. The man was considerate of her mother, regularly gifting her small presents. He earned the approval of many with his thoughtful actions.