Phone theft in Ho Chi Minh City takes a twist as dog bites victim

A serious incident emerged in the area of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where a phone theft escalated unpredictably, concluding with a dog attack. Authorities have been informed and are actively tracking down the offenders using CCTV footage.

The series of events transpired at around 8pm on June 17. A 40 year old woman accompanied by her 20 year old niece was on a routine trip to the local grocery store. While they were sitting on their parked motorcycle, two suspicious individuals on another motorcycle moved in too close for comfort. They snatched the phone straight from the hand of the niece who was sitting at the back, and the forceful pull which swiftly led to her fall. The sudden contact of her head with the pavement resulted in a loud noise, startling the pet dog owned by the shopkeeper. The canine, agitated by the incident, instantly retaliated by biting into the fallen woman.

Witnesses relayed the succession of moments. The cry of the niece had led them to chase the culprits, only to be thwarted by a cloud of pepper spray unleashed by the escaping offenders, leaving them teary-eyed. The owner of the grocery store, empathising with the victim, offered her some money for the required vaccine and medicine necessitated by the dog bite, reported Sanook.

The victims and their families have communicated the situation to local law enforcement following the unfortunate event. They reported the stolen mobile phone which was bought at a generous price exceeding 5 million dongs (approximately 7,500 baht, US$213). The police, leveraging the assistance of CCTV footage, are making in-depth inquiries and are on an earnest mission to apprehend the culprits.

