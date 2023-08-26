New PM Srettha visits Phuket, talks airport expansion, busin

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, arrives at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (via Sakchai Lalit)

The new Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, recently made an official visit to Phuket. He held extensive discussions concerning the proposed expansion of Phuket International Airport and future strategies for the development of the province’s tourism industry.

Srettha, renowned for his proactive approach to governance, arrived at Phuket International Airport yesterday around 11am. In a series of meetings with the airport’s top brass, he discussed potential plans and strategies for expanding the airport’s capacity.

This move is seen as a vital step to accommodate the growing number of tourists visiting the island and to further strengthen Phuket’s position as a premier global tourist destination.

After the discussions at the airport, PM Srettha then shifted his attention to other pressing matters concerning Phuket’s economic growth. Around half past two in the afternoon, he met and conversed with local business operators. Over a span of two hours, they exchanged ideas on various aspects of provincial development.

Just a half hour later, Srettha’s busy schedule brought him to meet with entrepreneurs operating along Thalang Road in the heart of Phuket Old Town. A detailed discussion ensued about the current business landscape, potential growth areas, and key challenges faced by the business community in the region.

Later in the evening, at 8pm, Srettha convened a meeting with operators from Bangla Road, Phuket’s main nightlife hub. The focus of their dialogue was predominantly on the tourism industry, with specific emphasis on implementing practical proposals for extending operating hours, which is expected to boost tourism-related revenue.

Today Srettha plans to engage with business operators in Phang Nga. The agenda was centred around developing wellness tourism in the Andaman provinces, a promising area that has been gaining global traction in recent years. After a day filled with fruitful discussions and new insights, Srettha returns to Bangkok later in the afternoon, reports The Pattaya News.

