Patong launderette thief selling stolen items for rent money

Picture courtesy of Phuket Info Center

Patong police have captured a thief responsible for numerous thefts at a local launderette. The 30 year old suspect, a native of Songkhla Province, was apprehended at a dormitory near the Q Speed Wash & Dry launderette on Nanai Rd in Patong.

The arrest took place yesterday afternoon, followed by the accused thief being taken to Patong Police Station for further proceedings.

The various charges listed in the arrest warrant against Natee Sirisom include theft of others’ properties, use of a vehicle for an offence, and physical assault causing harm. It is confirmed that multiple items, including clothing and a purse, were stolen from the Patong launderette by the sneaky thief.

However, the officers have not provided any specifics about the physical assault charge against the thief, as reported by the Phuket Info Center Facebook page.

When asked about his motives, Natee reportedly claimed to be unemployed and unable to afford rent for his room. He intended to sell the stolen items to generate some income, reported The Phuket News.

The arrest of the thief was supervised by several high-ranking officers of Patong Police Station, including Pol. Col. Suchin Nilbodi, Superintendent, Pol. Lt. Col. Naruebodin Panglisen, deputy superintendent, Pol. Lt. Col. Suchart Chumphusaeng, superintendent, and Police Lieutenant Anirut Thongphueng, along with the arrest warrant analysis team at the station.

Though no specific details about the further legal proceedings against Natee have been provided at this time, an official source has confirmed that additional legal action will be taken.

In hard times, catching a thief is not uncommon. But earlier this year in March, a man was arrested in Pattaya for stealing a Russian woman’s phone, and, as it turns out, he had previously been arrested for theft 19 times before.

The 54 year old Thai man was arrested this time after he was caught stealing a phone from a Russian woman. She reported to the police that she was walking on a road in Soi 14 Naklua in the Bang Lamung district in Chon Buri on February 23. The suspect drove up on his motorbike, snatched a phone from her, and then sped off on his bike.

