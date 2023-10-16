Jungceylon boosts public safety and confidence through enhanced security measures

PHOTO: Jungceylon

On 10 October, Mr. Sanya Armeen, Manager of Building & Engineering at Jungceylon, Patong, Phuket, in collaboration with the Patong Police Station, hosted a training session on “Step up Public Safety and Emergency Response.” This initiative equips our security personnel and Jungceylon staff to effectively handle various emergency situations, thereby ensuring the safety and confidence of both Thai and international visitors at The Bay Arena.

Jungceylon is dedicated to boosting user confidence through the following security enhancements:

Increasing the frequency of safety inspections carried out by our security personnel.

Conducting regular joint inspections with the Patong Police.

Enhancing control and monitoring through the Jungceylon CCTV system.

Providing ongoing training and practice simulations for our security personnel to ensure their effective response to emergency situations.

Jungceylon is committed to delivering services with the highest safety standards, ensuring peace of mind for our employees, shop staff within our shopping center, and all customers.

About Jungceylon

Jungceylon, a shopping center in the heart of Patong, Phuket, has become a hub for tourists and locals alike. The name “Jungceylon” harks back to the island’s rich history, where it was known for its international trade and natural beauty.

With an impressive area of 200,000 square meters, this stylish mall has transformed into a tropical resort-like destination – “The Oasis of Shopping”. Divided into four zones – The Jungle, The Bay, The Botanica, and The Garden – Jungceylon offers a unique and unforgettable shopping experience. Visitors can immerse themselves in a blend of nature and architecture while enjoying unlimited fun, relaxation, and of course, fabulous shopping opportunities. From fashion to dining, Jungceylon truly captures the essence of Phuket’s vibrant lifestyle.

Press Release