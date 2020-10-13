Isaan governor orders investigation into 3 year old boy’s death

The governor of Isaan’s Kalasin province ordered an investigation into the death of a 3 year old boy. Relatives say the child died after falling out of bed. Medical examiners say the child’s forehead was swollen, eyes were bruised and arm was broken.

The child’s family says the boy fell off the bed and then collapsed in the bathroom, but medical officials say the story does not match the autopsy report. The child’s body was examined at the Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen.

The child’s father, 31 year old Watpong Salee, works as a teacher in Chiang Rai. He found out about his son’s death yesterday and says he does not believe his son died from falling off the bed.

The Kalasin governor Songpol Jaigrim was notified by the province’s office of social development and human security about the suspicious death. He then ordered both the police and the prosecutors’ office to investigate the child’s death.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

