Isaan governor orders investigation into 3 year old boy’s death

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Isaan governor orders investigation into 3 year old boy's death
PHOTO: Thairath
The governor of Isaan’s Kalasin province ordered an investigation into the death of a 3 year old boy. Relatives say the child died after falling out of bed. Medical examiners say the child’s forehead was swollen, eyes were bruised and arm was broken.

The child’s family says the boy fell off the bed and then collapsed in the bathroom, but medical officials say the story does not match the autopsy report. The child’s body was examined at the Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen.

The child’s father, 31 year old Watpong Salee, works as a teacher in Chiang Rai. He found out about his son’s death yesterday and says he does not believe his son died from falling off the bed.

The Kalasin governor Songpol Jaigrim was notified by the province’s office of social development and human security about the suspicious death. He then ordered both the police and the prosecutors’ office to investigate the child’s death.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

1 Comment

    Issan John

    October 13, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    It shouldn’t have taken the governor to order an investigation – the police and the prosecutor’s office should have acted as soon as they knew.

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

More arrests made in major online gambling operation bust
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Royal Thai Police form new bureau to investigate cybercrime
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Shooting outside Chon Buri nightclub injures 4
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
