Unusual neighbour’s request sparks online debate ahead of New Year

A drama unfolded online when a young man shared a video of his neighbour’s house across the street, displaying a large vinyl sign that read, “Please cooperate, do not play loud car audio, do not light fireworks or any toys that generate sparks.” The video has sparked a debate, with the man asking for advice on how to handle such a situation during the New Year celebrations.

The young man captioned the video, “If you have neighbours like this, what would you do? It’s almost New Year, and I have to deal with this.” His post has generated considerable intrigue and concern, with many wondering how to deal with a neighbour like this during the real New Year, and why they would have to encounter such a situation.

Contrary to the original poster’s expectations, the online community largely sided with the neighbour, questioning what the young man must have done to prompt such a sign. Many internet users speculated that he must frequently make loud noises, causing annoyance to others, leading to this drastic measure by the neighbour, reported Khao Sod.

In related news, in preparation for New Year festivities, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration introduces robust safety measures, driven by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act 2017. Governor Chadchart Sittipunt highlights the need for caution amid increased public mobility during the holiday season, addressing potential safety risks like accidents and heightened criminal activity. The Bangkok Situation Tracking Centre monitors safety, emphasizing investigations in accident-prone areas and overseeing entertainment venues with a focus on crowd management. The regulation includes strict checks on fireworks storage facilities and bans individual fireworks use, with violators facing imprisonment and fines. Venue operators must conduct safety checks, prevent overcrowding, and address concerns like electrical appliances and flammable objects, ensuring a secure celebration environment.