Udon Thani: Man in suspicion of girlfriend’s death attempts suicide

A tragic end to a love triangle involving two women and a man unfolded in an Udon Thani city residence yesterday. Two individuals were found in a state of distress, one deceased, another barely alive. The incident was reported around 7.30am today, prompting immediate investigative measures from the local police and medical personnel.

The incident transpired in a two-storey dwelling, where the deceased, 36 year old Wanwisak from Nakhon Ratchasima, was discovered lifeless on her bed. Nearby, 45 year old Thana Pattana was found lying on the floor, still alive. He was swiftly transported to Udon Thani hospital for immediate medical attention, his condition still critical. Traces of a particular insecticide, a bottle of white liquor, and the pervasive smell of insecticide indicated a possible poisoning scenario and attempt at suicide. It was estimated that the deceased had been dead for about five to six hours before the discovery.

Upon further investigation, an autopsy on Wanwisak revealed that she had died from asphyxiation, approximately 4 to 5 hours prior. The police theorized that the financial woes Thana was experiencing due to a company embezzlement issue led him to consider suicide via insecticide. However, before he attempted suicide, Thana allegedly smothered his girlfriend, Wanwisak, with a pillow, causing her to suffocate to death on the bed. Subsequently, he drank the white liquor he had bought to calm himself before ingesting the insecticide. Fortunately, his employer found him in time and called in the authorities, who rushed him to the hospital.

As for Thana Pattana’s ex-girlfriend, 51 year old Patchira (no surname given), she was unaware of the identity of the deceased woman and had no idea where she had come from. She mentioned that Thana, who had been living there for about eight years and working for a transport company, had recently ended his relationship with her son (a transgender woman) about two months ago. Despite his financial issues at work due to suspected embezzlement, he was a hard worker and a good speaker.

Patchira further revealed that Thana had bought liquor from her shop the night before the incident and had a normal conversation with her. She had comforted him, saying that even though he had broken up with her son, he was still welcome to visit and dine with them. However, she had not expected him to attempt suicide.

Chomphu (assumed name), a transgender woman and Thana’s ex-girlfriend, stated that they had been in a relationship but had separated about two months ago when he resumed dating a woman. Although they lived nearby, they maintained a cordial relationship and would often visit each other and have meals together, reported KhaoSod.

Chomphu also mentioned that Thana had previously expressed his despair and desire to end his life due to his financial troubles and online football gambling addiction. She, however, didn’t think he would act on his words, let alone harm another individual.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.