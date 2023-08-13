Two tourists missing as waterspout capsizes boat in Phetchaburi province

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In an unfortunate incident in Phetchaburi province, two tourists have gone missing when their tourist boat was capsized by a waterspout while sailing across Bang Ta Boon Bay near the Ban Laem district. The dreadful event occurred on a Saturday afternoon, around 5pm and was reported to the police on emergency number 191.

The boat, carrying seven tourists, was in the midst of offering a visual feast of the Ban Ta Boon Bay when it was unexpectedly whirled by a waterspout. Following this misfortune, the vessel tragically went underwater, leaving the passengers at the mercy of the ocean. The Sawang Sanphet Thammasatan Foundation’s rescue unit was consequently notified and a rescue operation was launched in no time.

The swift response managed to save five tormented passengers, however, the whereabouts of the remaining two visitors, both believed to be male, is still unclear. The 63 years old boat operator, Jinping Sampan, shared that one of the two was wearing a Hawaii shirt while the other was in black T-shirt and jeans.

The terrifying moment was captured on camera by a diner who was enjoying his meal at a restaurant onshore when the boat was engulfed by the waterspout. Search operations for the two individuals in despair have continued as of now.

