Tragic suicide at Noi Bai Airport: Thai man jumps off third floor amid abnormal behaviour signs

A Thai man yesterday committed suicide after he jumped off the third floor of Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam. The man was reportedly showing abnormal behaviour signs before the incident.

Noi Bai Airport spokesperson reported that at 1.25pm yesterday the Thai man, aged about 40 to 45 years old, climbed over the railing near the escalator in the T2 Terminal on the third floor and jumped. As a result, he sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to Bac Thang Long Hospital for treatment.

The leader of the Bac Thang Long Hospital later told VietReader that the hospital followed emergency protocols to save his life but the man was pronounced dead before he arrived at the hospital. The leader said…

“Although we followed the emergency protocol, there were no positive results. The hospital has completed the necessary procedures to transfer the deceased to the mortuary.”

The Viet Nam News reported that the Thai man was showing abnormal signs before the incident, although specific details regarding his condition have not been disclosed.

According to a local media report, the man is believed to have intentionally committed suicide by jumping at the airport. Local police officers and the airport authorities are currently investigating to determine the cause of his death and the motive behind the tragic incident.

A similar case happened at Phuket International Airport last year when an American man passed away after he reportedly jumped off the 3rd floor of the airport passenger terminal. The motivation for his suicide was believed to be financial stress and depression.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.