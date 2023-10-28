Legalising casinos to boost economy: Thailand House of Representatives forms committee

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A 60-member committee to probe into the potential launch of entertainment hubs, inclusive of casinos, has been established by Thailand’s House of Representatives. This move seeks to rectify the issue of underground casinos and invigorate the nation‘s financial state, as suggested in a proposal put forth by members of parliament from diverse parties.

The endorsers of the proposal encompassed Thoedchart Chaipong, a Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Rai; Non Paisanlimcharoenkij, a Move Forward Party MP for Nonthaburi; and Chatchawal Kong-udom, a United Thai Nation Party list-MP.

The process of establishing a committee to explore this matter was debated upon in a House session presided over by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.

Rangsiman Rome, a Move Forward Party list-MP, conveyed his agreement, whilst cautioning that a parallel working group had also been set up by the preceding House of Representatives to scrutinise this issue.

The opposition MP disclosed that he was alerted about a Tak province-based firm, implicated in human trafficking and illicit human organs trading, that managed to send a representative to present its perspective before the committee, seemingly with harmful intent.

Rangsiman emphasised the requirement for preventative steps against ill-intent influence. He expressed his belief that legalising casinos could lead to the downfall of casinos operating at the borders, thereby redirecting the money of Thai gamblers towards the government revenue for national development.

United Thai Nation Party list-MP Chatchawal underscored the financial loss resulting from Thai citizens travelling to neighbouring countries for casino gambling. Chatchawal revealed that he had initially proposed the legalisation of casinos 30 years ago, but faced opposition, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













He suggested situating at least five entertainment complexes with casinos strategically across the country — one each in the North, the South, the East, the West and the Central Plains. He affirmed that this would provide local employment opportunities, eliminating the need for some Thais to seek employment overseas.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.