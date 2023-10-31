Thailand to lift visa requirements for Taiwanese and Indian tourists

Photo courtesy of China Daily.

Thailand is set to lift visa requirements for tourists from India and Taiwan starting next month, lasting until May 2024. This move aims to attract more tourist influx as the peak season is on the horizon.

This move follows in the footsteps of the decision made in September to abolish visa requirements for Chinese tourists, Thailand’s leading tourism market before the pandemic, accounting for 11 million of the 39 million arrivals in 2019.

As per government data, from January until October 29, Thailand has welcomed 22 million visitors, generating a revenue of 927.5 billion baht, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke, announced.

“Arrivals from India and Taiwan can enter Thailand for 30 days.”

India, being the fourth largest source of tourism for Thailand this year, has contributed about 1.2 million arrivals, following Malaysia, China, and South Korea. The tourism sector of India exhibited growth potential, as an increasing number of airlines and hospitality chains started to target this market.

With hopes of reaching a target of around 28 million arrivals this year, the new government is banking on the travel sector to balance out the sluggish exports that have been limiting economic growth.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expressed optimism that travellers from Taiwan and India would benefit from visa waivers, provided the visa-free entry for mainland Chinese tourists becomes a permanent arrangement, as suggested by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, reported Bangkok Post.

The 61 year old Thai prime minister hinted at the possibility of making the temporary visa exemption for Chinese travellers, which is due to expire on February 29, a permanent feature. He expressed this view during the signing of a letter of intent between the TAT and eight Chinese companies on October 19 in Beijing. PM Srettha led a Thai delegation attending the Belt and Road Forum at the time.

In related news, China and Thailand, marking 48 years of diplomatic rapport, continue to strengthen their cooperative ties, as highlighted by Han Zhiqiang, the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, in a recent interview.

Han acknowledged the friendly neighbourly relations, shared bloodlines and mutual benefits that the two nations have enjoyed over the years. Read more about this story HERE.

