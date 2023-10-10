Thailand celebrates successful launch of advanced earth observation satellite Theos-2

Photo by Vincentiu Solomon on Unsplash

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) of Thailand yesterday proudly announced the successful launch of the Thailand Earth Observation Satellite 2 (Theos-2). This marked a significant achievement after initial delays due to a technical fault during the scheduled launch on Saturday.

The momentous occasion was broadcast live on Gistda’s Facebook page at 8.36am local time. The launch took place at Europe’s Spaceport, located in French Guiana, South America.

Theos-2’s developer, Arianespace, confirmed that a technical error, detected shortly before the initial launch time, had been rectified, and the satellite was prepared for its journey into orbit.

This successful launch marks a significant advancement in Thailand’s space industry, as noted by Gistda.

The Theos-2 project has allowed for the training and development of individuals for careers in the space industry. Furthermore, it has enabled local manufacturers to hone their skills in space engineering.

Srettha Thavisin, serving as both Prime Minister and Finance Minister, expressed joy on behalf of the Thai government and populace at the successful launch.

Thai national development

The 61 year old Thai prime minister emphasised the government’s longstanding support for science, technology, and innovation as key drivers for national development and the betterment of citizens’ lives.

“The government has long supported science, technology and innovation as a way to develop the country and improve the quality of life of the people.

“The data soon to be generated by Theos-2 will benefit the nation and reduce inequality in many areas, including agriculture, city planning, natural resource management, environment, water management, natural disaster and national security.”

The Thai PM further highlighted that Theos-2 stands as the most advanced satellite within the ASEAN region, capable of detecting an object on Earth as small as 50 centimetres in diameter.

PM Srettha extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and Gistda, for their efforts in executing the Theos-2 project and propelling Thailand’s space industry forward.

“I genuinely hope that Theos-2 will become a crucial factor that pushes Thailand’s advanced technology and better the country’s economy and society.”

Follow us on :













Theos-2 is set to replace Theos-1, also known as Thaichote, which was launched on October 1, 2008. Gistda announced that Theos-1 is nearing the end of its operational lifespan.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.