Thai VietJet Air partners with global cargo giant for Asian expansion

Photo courtesy of VietJet Air

Thai VietJet Air has announced a groundbreaking partnership with ECS Group, in a move to reshape its cargo operations across Asia.

Under the terms of the agreement, ECS Group’s subsidiary, AVS GSA Thailand, will spearhead the cargo contract, leveraging the expansive network of ECS across the region.

This landmark deal, sealed on February 1, empowers Thai VietJet Air with access to ECS Group’s cutting-edge digital tools and unparalleled expertise, providing a formidable boost to its cargo business strategy.

With a fleet comprising 18 Airbus A320-200 and A321-200 aircraft, Thai VietJet Air is strategically positioned to dominate the transportation of general cargo and perishables. Now, fuelled by this collaboration, the airline sets its sights on amplifying cargo revenue and export volumes across Thailand and key Asian markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and Vietnam.

Monchai Jirakiertivadhana, Chief Executive of AVS GSA Indochina region remarked that Thai VietJet Air has already secured a substantial share of the cargo market domestically, boasting an extensive international network across Asia, all achieved without a dedicated freighter, reported Aircargo News.

“This partnership with AVS GSA lays a robust foundation for the airline’s cargo operations, propelling its revenue performance to new heights.”

Adrien Thominet, Executive Chairman of ECS Group, echoed the sentiment.

“We are thrilled to forge this Master GSA agreement with a company that mirrors ECS Group’s ethos of innovation and business acumen. Together, we are poised to provide unparalleled sales support and unlock the full potential of Thai VietJet Air’s cargo ambitions. Welcome aboard to our dynamic new partner!”

