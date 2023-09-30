Thai universities shine in Times Higher Education World Rankings 2024

Image by kullaphut via Flickr

Nineteen universities in Thailand have made their mark on the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024, drawing commendations from Thailand’s Minister of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation, Supamas Isarabhakdi. This year’s list included 1,904 universities from 108 countries and regions, with THE evaluating more than 134 million citations from over 16.5 million research publications and survey responses from 68,402 scholars.

The assessment was based on five key areas, namely: teaching environment, research environment, research quality, international outlook of staff, students and research, and industry impact including income and patents. The University of Oxford took the top spot for the eighth consecutive year, with Stanford University moving up to second place and pushing Harvard University down to fourth.

Among the Thai universities that made the cut, Chulalongkorn and Mahidol Universities stood out, ranking within the 601-800 world range, showing improvement from their previous 801-1,000 range. Chiang Mai University also climbed the ranks to the 801-1,000 range from the previous 1,001-1,200. Walailak University moved up to the 1,201-1,500 range from the previous 1,501+ range. The University of Phayao was a new entry in the ranking, being placed in the 1,501+ bracket.

Supamas credited the rankings to the potential and academic excellence of Thai universities, which she believes is a result of the Ministry’s efforts in enhancing the quality of universities and personnel, management, research, and international cooperation. She expressed the Ministry’s ambition to see Thai universities break into the top 400 in the world, reports Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













A few weeks ago, the Thai Education Ministry was set to revive a decade-old initiative, which was originally launched by the Pheu Thai government. The initiative was to distribute a tablet computer to each student and teacher across the country, aiming to promote equal educational opportunities. For more information, click the LINK to read more.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.