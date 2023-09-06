Thai sticky rice steamers turned sun hats by tourists spark online laughter

Photo courtesy of Sanook

We’ve all been there – when the summer weather just gets so hot that you’ll use whatever means necessary to cool down and get out of the sun. Using cardboard as a fan, standing in front of the coolers at 7-Eleven, dunking your head in the fountain in the park, anything to beat the heat. Two foreigners went viral yesterday on TikTok after being captured on video making sun hats out of sticky rice steamers.

The amusing encounter was captured yesterday on video by TikTok user @aummm9, featuring two foreign tourists amusingly using traditional Thai sticky rice steamers as sun hats while exploring a local floating market.

The video clip quickly captured the attention of TikTok users for its unusual and humorous content. The two tourists had cleverly used the Thai sticky rice steamers, typically used in local kitchens, as headwear to protect themselves from Thailand’s strong sun.

The unconventional usage of these traditional cooking utensils instantly transformed them into cute and functional hats.

Once the video was released, it immediately sparked widespread interest online. The number of views skyrocketed rapidly, surpassing 1.5 million views in less than a day. Social media users reposted the video to share the unique and adorable spectacle, which stirred a mix of laughter and admiration.

Thai users even began to question if they had overlooked the multifunctionality of these sticky rice steamers, reported Sanook.

“We’ve been using it wrong all this time. The tourists have shown us the right way.”

“Thai sticky rice steamers are getting famous worldwide.”

While others speculated if the vendors had suggested this usage, one user humorously warned of encouraging the trend.

“Stay silent, or we might face a production shortage if this becomes a trend.”

This isn’t even the first time that Thai sticky rice steamers have gone viral when confused foreigners thought they were headwear. Just recently, two foreign women hilariously mistook Thai-style bamboo sticky rice steamers for hats and the video gained 5000 shares. A Thai man explained that perhaps they bought them from a local vendor who could not communicate very well due to the language barrier.

“At a local grocery shop, the foreign customers inquired, ‘What is this?’ and pointed at the sticky rice steamer. The vendor informed them, ‘This is a หวด (Huad which means sticky rice steamers).’ They might have misheard ‘huad’ as ‘hat’ so they bought them.”

