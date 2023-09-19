Thailand scam gang exposed: Four nationals nabbed in Poipet, face legal return

Aranyaprathet district officials, immigration officers and soldiers take the five suspects, including four scammers, handed over by Cambodian authorities in Poipet, to the Aranyaprathet immigration checkpoint yesterday. Picture courtesy of Aranyaprathet district office.

Four Thai nationals, involved with a scam gang tied to a family tragedy in Samut Prakan, were apprehended in Poipet and sent back to Thailand to face legal charges. Cambodian immigration officials informed their Thai counterparts last night, September 18, about the deportation of the four Thais: One male and three females, through the Poipet-Aranyaprathet checkpoint, according to Police Colonel Rung Thongmon, Chief of Sa Kaeo Immigration Police.

These individuals were caught up in a Cambodian clampdown on phone scammers operating within their borders, an operation carried out in collaboration with Thai law enforcement.

Deputy National Police Chief Police General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn previously pointed out that this gang was implicated in a family tragedy in Samut Prakan.

On August 28, a man, driven to despair after his wife fell prey to the gang’s scam and accrued substantial debt, murdered his wife and two sons in their Bang Phli district home. The man later attempted to end his own life but was unsuccessful.

Pol. Col. Rung mentioned that Cambodian authorities also detained another Thai man on charges of illegal entry, who was likewise deported to Thailand.

As the five suspects returned on Monday night, a team comprising of immigration officers, local police, soldiers, and Aranyaprathet district chief Chakkrapong Phanchot, were awaiting at the Thai-Cambodian friendship bridge. They apprehended all five suspects and brought them to the Aranyaprathet immigration checkpoint office for legal procedures.

The four alleged scammers were sought by the Samut Prakan Provincial Court on arrest warrants for fraud, inputting false information into a computer system, and transnational crime.

During questioning, they conceded that they were indeed the individuals named in the warrants, Pol. Col. Rung stated. They were subsequently handed over to Bang Phli police for legal action.

The male scam suspect was identified as Suphon Wongwian and the females as Kanokporn Kraisuk, Nisarat Sukkasem, and Kornkanok Singthit on the Aranyaprathet district office’s Facebook page.

Follow us on :













The four suspects held mule bank accounts utilised by the scam gang connected to the deaths in Samut Prakan.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.