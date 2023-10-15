Thai PM defends Corrections Department over ex-PM Shinawatra’s controversial hospital stay

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has stood up for the Corrections Department amidst backlash over the alleged special treatment of Thaksin Shinawatra, the imprisoned ex-prime minister. Srettha confirmed that all inmates are treated equally, addressing a controversial photograph that surfaced on social media. The picture, which sparked the debate, featured a person resembling Thaksin on a gurney, donning a patient gown and face mask, with two women who appeared to be his daughters by his side.

Sahakan Phetnarin, the head of the Corrections Department, verified that the man in the controversial image was indeed Thaksin, who was being moved from his hospital room for a CT scan and an MRI. The tests, which were ordered by his doctors, took about an hour. Thaksin’s health status remains undisclosed due to privacy reasons, although he was confirmed as safe.

The 74 year old Thaksin returned to Thailand on August 22 after 15 years of self-exile. On the same day, he was sentenced to an eight-year prison term for three separate cases by the Supreme Court. However, due to health concerns, he was moved from the Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital where he has remained since. After petitioning for a royal pardon, his jail term was reduced to one year by the King, reported Bangkok Post.

Thaksin’s family has been permitted to visit him to remain informed about his medical treatment. As of now, it remains uncertain whether his stay at the Police General Hospital will be extended or if he will be transferred back to the prison. His doctors are expected to provide their professional opinions to the department by October 22.

Follow us on :













Sahakan further explained that a possible extension of Thaksin’s stay exceeding 120 days for medical care and treatment would be reported to the justice minister. Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew expressed his ignorance of Thaksin’s medical treatment specifics but expressed confidence in the authorities’ adherence to rules and regulations.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.