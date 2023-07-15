MFP challenges military’s role in selection of Thai PM

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Move Forward Party and top winner in the May's general election reacts during vote counting at the Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

The Thai political landscape is witnessing a potential upheaval with the Move Forward Party (MFP) taking legislative strides. The party fervently presented a proposal to Parliament yesterday challenging the military-appointed senators‘ right to participate in the selection of the prime minister.

This bid comes as a reaction to the MFP leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, falling short of amassing sufficient support for his candidacy. The effort is not novel, marking the seventh endeavour aiming to revoke Section 272, which bestows the 250-senator group with a voice in the prime ministerial selection.

Chaithawat Tulathon, the secretary-general of the MFP, put forward the necessity of the amendment following the senators’ action during this week’s vote, where 156 abstained and another 43 were noticeably absent. Tulathon defended his party’s stance vividly and delineated it as a solution that offers a promising future for both the senators and the Parliamentary system.

The MFP’s plea for amending the charter, according to the secretary-general, is believed to be earmarked for fast-track approval and could make its way through the Parliamentary channels within three weeks from its first reading. The process for this transpires even though the selection of the new PM is in the pending tray.

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, newly elected president of Parliament, formally accepted the petition. Once examined and verified, the proposal is destined to be scheduled on the parliamentary agenda.

This scenario elicits doubt from Prasert Chantararuangthong, the secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, the MFP’s principal ally. He expressed scepticism over the fruition of the MFP’s efforts, citing the essential requirement of a minimum of about 84 senators’—an equivalent to a third—approval, a notable roadblock.

Opponents of Pita’s appointment capitalised on the MFP’s pronouncement about amending the lese majeste law, adding more context to the complexity of political manoeuvring, reported Bangkok Post.