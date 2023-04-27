Thai lottery predictions: Discover prominent numbers for May 2 draw

PHOTO: Flickr

On May 2, several notable lottery numbers have been circulating, generating a buzz amongst those hoping to strike it rich. This article highlights seven noteworthy incidents and sources of these numbers.

Numerology enthusiasts have turned to the birth and death dates of the revered monk Luang Por Joy in search of lottery tips. Born on April 3, 1942, and passing away on April 25, 2023, at 6am, Luang Por Joy lived for 84 years and 22 days, serving 61 Vassas as a monk. These numbers have become a source of inspiration for those looking to try their luck in the lottery.

The second source of lottery tips comes from a popular shrine, with numbers 490, 929, 624, and 62. Many locals are eager to use these lucky numbers for the upcoming lottery draw, believing that they may bring them good fortune.

During a ceremony to clear unclaimed corpses from a local cemetery, the number of unclaimed bodies discovered totalled 39. As a result, some individuals have been using the first tomb’s number, 549, as a potential tip for the lottery. So far, 653 unclaimed bodies have been collected during the clearing process.

Recently, an archaeological discovery of an ancient boat measuring 15 metres in length has provided another potential lottery tip. The boat, now displayed at a temple for worship, has led some locals to believe that it may bring good luck and they have adopted its dimensions as a lottery number.

The vehicle registration number of an influential politician has also been eyed by lottery enthusiasts as a potential source of luck. The number is 5559 from Bangkok, and some are hoping that using this number may lead to a windfall in the upcoming lottery draw.

The owner of a noodle shop that faced a recent setback due to an incident with a worm in a customer’s meal, has decided to turn adversity into opportunity by using the shop’s address number, 44/3, to try their luck in the May 2 lottery draw.

Finally, a TikTok user @nid8857 has shared lottery tips based on Chinese calendars, posting a video revealing five numbers: 275, 7532, 498, 841, 94 and 917, pertaining to the May 2 lottery draw. The user’s post has garnered considerable interest among those looking for potential winning numbers.

These events and sources have generated a variety of potential lottery numbers that Thai locals find intriguing. Though there are no guarantees in the world of lottery, it’s always interesting to see the unique stories and sources that inspire people to try their luck. Whether or not these numbers lead to substantial winnings remains to be seen, but the excitement and anticipation are undoubtedly palpable.